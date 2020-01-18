ROME CITY — Rome City Chief Deputy Paul Hoffman stole his boss’ thunder during Monday night’s Rome City Town Council meeting after he announced a recent honor he received.
Hoffman was recognized as the Drug Free Noble County’s individual of the year for 2019. He was presented with the honor before Christmas during the December Drug Free Noble County annual luncheon.
With the honor he is now in the running for the regional individual of the year, which is presented during the regional luncheon in Fort Wayne on March 13.
Rome City Marshal James Sheffield said he wanted to commend Hoffman for his participation in Drug Free Noble County.
“For him to be recognized is pretty darn good,” Sheffield said. “A lot of the things he does, he does on his own time. He has be invaluable.”
During Monday night’s meeting the Rome City Town Council echoed Sheffield’s sentiments.
Hoffman has been an officer with the department for 11 years and is instrumental in the organization of several department activities, including training and the organization of the annual trunk or treat event in Rome City.
A Drug Free Noble County nomination form says Hoffman was nominated for the many ways that he focuses on service, education and community.
“Paul is involved in many things around our community that focus on service, education and ultimately in creating community connections that help reduce the use and abuse of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs in Noble County,” the nomination form went on to say. “Paul is an asset to Noble County and we are honored to recognize him as the Drug Free Noble County individual of the year for 2019.”
He is described as an asset to Noble County.
Becky Calhoun, executive director of Drug Free Noble County, said Paul is someone who takes a project and runs with it.
“He is in the community in so many ways,” she said.
It is his community involvement that helps Drug Free Noble County get their message out to the community.
Hoffman who has been involved with the program for a number of years. He is a member of the justice committee and prevention committee.
“He has been very active for the past six years,” Calhoun said.
During the luncheon Drug Free Noble County also named ARM (Association of Recovery Motorcyclists) the program/agency of the year.
Each member of ARM is in recovery and owns a motorcycle, the group organizes an annual ride for recovery.
Several other Noble County programs or agencies were also recognized during the luncheon including, Central Noble’s School for Alternative Placement & Support, SAPS, East Noble’s source and strength program, Stigma Free Noble County and Noble County Drug & Veteran Courts.
Nominees for individual of the year and program/agency of the year are nominated by the program’s various committees.
