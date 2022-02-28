KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville’s first historic district will contain what most people probably expect — the downtown — with a few additional properties city leaders view as opportunities.
At Monday’s Kendallville Historic Preservation Commission member, board members talked through some options on where to draw borders for the city’s first historic district.
The commission was formed late last year as one of the requirements of the city’s $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant from the state, although city officials had been wanting to move in the direction of getting more design control in its heavily invested downtown anyway.
Setting up a historic district is the first step for the board, which, if approved by the Kendallville City Council, would then give the five-member panel review rights over new construction, demolition or any conspicuous building changes to ensure that proposed work would maintain the downtown’s historic character.
Building owners would need the commission to sign off on a “certificate of appropriateness” before being able to obtain a building permit from the city to start the work.
The downtown has been the main focus of historic preservation efforts and is where the city’s $2 million state grant is being used, although the city could create new districts in different parts of the city in the future if it so chooses.
Todd Zeiger of Indiana Landmarks, who is serving as a consulting advisor to the new board that just started meeting this year, presented a draft map for review on Monday.
Zeiger’s initial map bounded the downtown from the railroad tracks to the north and Rush Street at the south, and then the alley between Main and State streets on the east and then Orchard Street on the west.
“It pretty much mirrors national register except to the tracks on the north,” Zeiger said.
Zeiger had extended the west boundary to Orchard Street to give the commission the option of having more control over the mostly non-historic commercial buildings and parking lots behind the Main Street.
Zeiger said although those buildings aren’t historic themselves and would therefore be considered “non-contributing,” extending the boundary to Orchard Street would give the commission some additional control in cases of new construction or demolition in that area.
“It just seems like it’s a lot of hit and miss things going on back there,” Zeiger said.
After some discussions, however, board members didn’t see much to gain by going that far and suggesting putting the west border at the alley behind the Main Street buildings, similar to the east side.
“I don’t see how we gain much, I think the alley would be fine myself,” board member Jerry Spaw said.
Both sides of Main Street do have exceptions however. Although the alleys will be the borders for most of the district, the boundaries were extending to pick up the old post office building on West Mitchell Street as well as the former Modern Printing building on East William Street, as both are historic structures worth stewarding, the board agreed.
Zeiger also noted that other newer buildings such as the Little Cesars and former Family Video and Splash ‘N’ Dash Car Wash are not historic by nature, extending the district to the railroad tracks was a natural boundary point and would give the district similar review rights if those buildings were updated or replaced some day.
As the conversation shifted to key properties worth watching over, conversation turned toward the recently demolished pawn shop just on the other side of the tracks.
Although not part of the historic register, that property as well as the vacant lot on the east side of the street just south of Sargent Street both represent possible sites for the development at the gateway into downtown.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and others indicated they’d like the city to have some design oversight if those properties develop in the future, as they’d constitute the northern entryway to the downtown.
Zeiger agreed after hearing the conversation that including those two areas just north of the tracks is probably a good idea.
“There’s an opportunity to have some impact,” he said. “There’s no other place the public can have a chance to weigh in at what’s at your front door.”
Zeiger said he would finalize the boundary maps as discussed and then prepare an ordinance that could be introduced to the Kendallville City Council for approval.
Local building owners and residents will have an opportunity to learn more about the proposed historic district and what that means during a town hall meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, ahead of the city council meeting where the historic district ordinance is expected to be introduced on first reading.
Attendees will be able to pick up a proposed district map as well as draft guidelines about preservation efforts and what that would mean in terms of changes or upgrades to buildings.
Lastly, Handshoe noted that board member Brad Graden had resigned his seat due to a conflict of interest. Graden currently serves as executive director of the Community Foundation of Noble County and opted to resign his seat on the five-member board.
Handshoe is looking for a replacement but hasn’t found one yet. Other board members include Spaw, Terry Housholder, Keith Ballard and Stephane Langelier.
