KENDALLVILLE — Main Street likely won’t be closed during an upcoming mill and repave job, but you may want to detour around the downtown for awhile as it’s going on.
Next week, paving crews from Niblock Excavating are scheduled to arrive July 14 and will begin repaving in the downtown, a process which should take about a week.
Downtown streets won’t be completely closed, but may be reduced down to one lane at times, so drivers may want to seek alternative routes.
Niblock was the low-bidder on the city’s 2021 road work contract, the majority of which is the repaving project downtown. Main Street will be repaved from Rush Street to the railroad tracks, and east-west blocks at Rush, William and Mitchell streets will also get new pavement one block on either side of Main.
Repaving on downtown streets wasn’t technically part of the city’s $1.53 million streetscape project, but it was always planned to occur after the sidewalk and curb work was done.
Kendallville has been holding off on repairing Main Street for years waiting for the streetscape, because the city didn’t want to redo the road only to have new pavement wrecked as crews tore out sidewalks and curbs.
“The street work is still going to happen and I’ve not heard any change to that at all,” city engineer Scott Derby said. “They’re still planning on moving in on the 14th.
“They’ll do it under traffic. They do it all the time. They’ll have flagman at the mill machine and they’ll have to flag traffic around. They’ll probably encourage people to detour,” Derby said. “It will be done under traffic the entire time, so there is no shutting down so businesses won’t be long-term impacted.”
Drivers who want to detour around the work could use Riley Street, the next north-south road to the east with a railroad crossing. Local traffic could get around the downtown work by using Diamond Street and park behind downtown businesses.
Streetside parking will be unavailable when crews are milling and paving.
Kendallville had been hoping to coordinate the Main Street work with a planned closure of the railroad crossing that’s expected to occur this summer. Railroad crews will be replacing rails through the city this year, so Derby was hopeful he might be able to coordinate that work with the Main Street work so that the Main Street crossing could be closed when the asphalt work was happening.
Whether that happens is still unclear at best, and not looking promising with just a week to go, Derby said.
The paving is now likely to finish before the final touches of the streetscape, which have been long-delayed and continue to remain stalled.
While sidewalk and curb work finished in short-order during summer 2020, streetlight and electrical work was delayed months and is still not finished.
The city is still waiting, impatiently, for contractors to finish wiring outlets at each of the downtown streetlights.
Electrical crews have been working extremely sporadically and the ongoing delays in electrifying the outlets at the tree grates is preventing the city from planting new downtown trees.
“The wiring being pulled in 90% done on the east side,” Derby said. “There is a very small amount yet to do and then they can go over to the west side and they need to pull all that wire.”
Kendallville is waiting until all of the electric is hooked up before it finally places trees in the downtown and buries them before calling the project done.
“We’re trying not to be a hindrance to the electrical work at all,” Derby said. “We don’t want to be any sort of hindrance and planting in mid-June or mid-July is not a lot in terms of difference.”
The streetscape and new pavement should be finished in time for the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival taking place Aug. 14, the first major event to return to the downtown in 2021.
