LIGONIER — Volunteer Daric Weimer appeared before the Ligonier City Council more than 1 ½ years ago to call for the reboot of Ligonier’s dormant Main Street designation. Monday night, he returned to the council to give a progress report.
“It’s taken a little longer than I thought,” he said.
Weimer outlined the steps he’s taken to reform the Future Ligonier Alliance to become affiliated with the Main Street program through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. He’s taken the necessary action to reinstate FLA’s good standing with the Internal Revenue Service and with the state of Indiana’s requirements.
Next will be a name change. Future Ligonier Alliance will officially become Main Street Ligonier.
Weimer reported that he has also recruited new, and more, board members, diverse in age from youth to senior citizens, and from various professionals and backgrounds. The new, larger group has been meeting regularly to set goals, plan for action, and hone in on the geographic boundaries for Main Street Ligonier.
Weimer has been elected president of Main Street Ligonier. Other officers are vice president David Cisney, secretary Chera Nelson and treasurer Lori Cunningham.
“We want to be a support to the city,” Weimer said. “We do not want to step on the toes of the council.”
Weimer said the first Main Street Ligonier event, a food truck-live music evening, will likely be in late September. The deadline is Nov. 1 for Ligonier to file its application to become a Main Street affiliate.
Once Ligonier receives its Main Street designation, board members will kick into gear for 12 to 18 months of planning for projects.
After the meeting, Weimer said he had been collaborating with the Noble County Economic Development Corporation; Tara Streb, president of Historic Downtown Kendallville; and with OCRA representatives. The collaboration has been key in the progress so far, he said.
Ligonier mayor Earle Franklin, who said he has attended the group’s meetings, praised Weimer’s effort to restart downtown revitalization.
“It’s good to see newer, brighter faces involved,” Franklin said.
In other business, the council heard that the Community Foundation of Noble County will have an open house for the public on Aug. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its new office in Ligonier’s former fire station on West 3rd Street. Public safety director Bryan Shearer said construction inside the building is slightly behind schedule, but the foundation is planning to begin the move from its temporary headquarters in Kendallville later this week.
Shearer also reported that he is again working with an organization on plans for a block party Sept. 15, celebrating Mexican Independence Day. He said the event continues to grow in attendance, so a plan will be in place for everyone’s safety.
After some discussion on the permit fee for garage sales, the council directed city attorney Jack Birch to review several ordinances on the books to resolve discrepancies and write a new, updated ordinance to consider at a future meeting.
