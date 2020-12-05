5 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Wesley C. Caudill, 20, of the 1900 block of South C.R. 475W, Albion, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Caudill was held on $1,250 bond.
Scott A. Clements, 35, of the 3400 block of North Skinner Lake Drive West, Albion, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Clements was held on $2,500 bond.
Britteny R. Miller, 22, of the 4700 block of East C.R. 1100N, Rome City, was arrested at 12:38 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony; and false informing/reporting. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Celia J. Patrick, 25, of the 1900 block of Hawthorne Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:53 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Patrick was held without bond.
Garrett S. Wildey, 25, of the 300 block of East Jefferson Street, Columbia City, was booked at 2:50 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
