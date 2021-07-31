Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday through Thursday, according to jail records.
Daryl Pursel, 36, of the 300 block of South Hoffman Street, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Jeffrey Jacobs, 54, of the 700 block of Kelly Street, Rome City, was arrested Tuesday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of an unlawful syringe.
Lois Miller, 42, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of welfare fraud.
Justin Doughty, 35, of the 1700 block of South Centreville Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday by Wolcottville police on charges of resisting, obstruction, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tripper Cunningham, 31, of the 600 block of North Maple Street, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Jennifer Levens, 41, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging non-support of a dependent.
Scott Goodwin, 41, of the 300 block of West Race Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a pair of warrants charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of theft.
