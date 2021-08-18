KENDALLVILLE — The man shot in an incident on the north side of Bixler Lake Saturday night was a 20-year-old from Kendallville, according to the Kendallville Police Department.
Austin Hart “suffered injury to his leg and hip,” according to a new release issued Tuesday afternoon by Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters.
The news release said Hart was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
The alleged shooter, Taron T. Swazer, 20, of Fort Wayne, is being in the Noble County Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; and criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony.
According to Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery, Noble Superior Court I Judge Robert Krisch found probable cause Monday to hold Swazer without bond until 3 p.m. on Wednesday at which time Mowery’s office must file formal charges.
According to a Kendallville Police Department news release, the shooting took place on the north side of Bixler Lake.
Police said at approximately 10:10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an alleged shooting victim in the 1200 block of Dowling Street where they discovered the victim.
Officers were advised the suspect or suspects might be in a black Dodge passenger car. While responding to the scene, officers discovered a black 2012 Dodge Avenger in the area of Park Avenue and Dowling Street.
The occupants of the vehicle were detained in connection with the investigation.
Officers from the Kendallville Police Department and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department processed the crime scene. Officers from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Avilla Police Department and Indiana State Police assisted the Kendallville Police Department in the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Swazer does have a conviction for a crime in DeKalb County.
On March 3, Swazer pleaded guilty to carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Judge Adam Squiller imposed a 90-day suspended sentence and a $150 fine. Swazer was not placed on probation but was ordered to remain on good behavior.
As part of an agreement, a charge of theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony, was dismissed.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, Auburn Police officer Thomas Weicht Jr. was on duty on Oct. 23 2020, around 6:59 a.m. and stopped a blue 2012 Nissan Versa for speeding in the 600 block of West 7th Street. The driver was identified as Swazer.
Swazer told Weicht he had never received a valid driver’s license.
While speaking with Swazer, Weicht said, he could smell an odor of raw marijuana from inside the vehicle. Swazer admitted there was a small amount of marijuana in the console.
While performing an inventory of the vehicle, Officer Adam Barton located a small black Smith and Wesson MP Shield 9 mm under the front passenger seat. Barton advised that the weapon was loaded with a round in the chamber and with a loaded magazine. The weapon was listed as being stolen out of Allen County.
Swazer said the gun was his and that he didn’t have a valid handgun permit, according to the affidavit. Swazer said he bought the gun for $165 from an unknown subject at a party he attended in Fort Wayne in April 2020. He told police he bought the gun for protection and that it should not have been stolen, the affidavit said,
The approximate value of the gun was $300, police said.
