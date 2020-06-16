Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Jessica L. Davis, 34, of the 900 block of Earnest, Auburn, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on three warrants, each charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Davis was held without bond.
Dustie L. Watson, 28, of the 100 block of Park Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tanisha R. Atchison, 43, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Goshen, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Atchison was held without bond.
Roy M. Hudnall, 48, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 2:14 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence based on two warrants citing court orders. No further charging information provided.
David E. Jacobs, 30, of the 200 block of Water Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:37 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jacobs was held without bond.
