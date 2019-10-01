The following people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
Cole Gayheart, of the 300 block of West Grant Street, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday and charged with operating while intoxicated.
Jennifer Trowbridge, 48, of the 100 block of Land Street, Fremont, was arrested Saturday and charged with violating her drug court probation.
Gary Williams, 32, of the 4000 block of Tyler Lane, Goshen was arrested on Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear.
Jeremy Curry, 32, of the 100 block of West C.R. 815N, Howe, was arrested on Saturday on a charge of failure to identify, and a warrant for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Jason Bickel, 31, of the 800 block of North Nottowa Street, Sturgis, was arrested on Saturday and charged with carrying a firearm without a license.
Sergio Munoz, 42, of the 100 block of West C.R. 60S, was arrested on Saturday and charged with operating while intoxicated.
Gerardo Rodriguez, 44, of the 1300 block of South 11th Street, Goshen, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with driving while suspended.
Kayla Carter, 28, of the 1300 block of East State Road 120, Howe, was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant for probation violation.
