LAGRANGE — When Tharon Morgan learned she’d been hired as LaGrange County’s new highway department engineer, she said she felt like she was coming home.
Morgan, a civil engineer, is a 2010 graduate of Prairie Heights High School and a 2013 graduate of Trine University. In the years since she graduated from college, she worked as both a land surveyor and as a staff engineer for the Indiana Department of Transportation in Fort Wayne.
The highway department engineer’s job, she said, is the best of both those worlds.
Morgan was hired earlier this month, filling a job that sat vacant for nearly two years. Her duties include helping to design new road rebuilding projects, helping to oversee the county’s bridge projects and act as a liaison between the county and the state’s transportation department.
“I’ve only been on the job two and half weeks,” she said. “Its just whatever comes in the door. I’m still learning what all is involved.”
Morgan said it was the challenges of the highway department job that drew her to apply.
“I like to build and I like to design, and with civil engineering, you get to be outside a lot,” she explained.
Morgan grew up in rural southeast LaGrange County and developed a strong love of the outdoors.
She said she enjoyed working for the state, but designing various projects kept her tied to a desk. And when she worked in the field as a surveyor, she missed building and designing.
A big draw for the county job was it would allow her to continue to live close to family and friends. Most engineering jobs these days, she explained, mean relocating to bigger cities in the region.
“I wanted to be close to home,” she explained. “Most engineering positions around here mean you have to move to Fort Wayne or Elkhart.”
LaGrange County Board of Commissioners President Terry Martin said he’s happy to have Morgan in the engineer’s job.
“She’s going to be able to take a lot of work off of Ben’s (Ben Parish, the LaGrange County Highway Department supervisor) plate, and help him handle all the paperwork from the state,” Martin said.
Martin said having an engineer back on staff will allow the highway department to do some jobs, like traffic studies, that were being farmed out to consultants, saving the county money.
In addition, Martin said Morgan is knowledgeable about how the state transportation department operates and knows key people in key positions at the state, and that, he said, can only benefit LaGrange County
The state’s Community Crossing project is an important lifeline to county highway departments, providing large grants departments need to tackle the costs of big infrastructure projects like rebuilding county roads and repairing and maintaining a network of county bridges. But the paperwork, and the time required to properly fill out that paperwork as prescribed by the state, can be complicated.
Morgan said one of the things she likes about her new job is that it changes almost daily, and often requires that she spend time outside.
There’s a job description, but it doesn’t cover it all,” she explained. “There’s a lot to do here.”
Highway Department Superintendent Ben Parish said Morgan fills an important role.
“She can help design some of the bridge projects. She can do some of those inspections too, and that saves the county money,” he explained. “When it comes to roadwork, she can approve some of the plans rather than us have to use outside engineering consultants.”
Parish said he had to oversee and approve many of the jobs Morgan will now happen for the county.
“Doing that took up a lot of time. It meant I was kind of working two jobs,” he added.
Morgan said her goal is to make LaGrange County’s roads better for everyone. LaGrange County has some unique challenges, designing and maintaining well-built roads that can withstand car and truck traffic as well as buggy traffic. Horseshoes can quickly tear up a road surface. LaGrange County has become so good at repairing that kind of damage, with a process known as troughing, it now teaches the technique to other county highway departments in northern Indiana.
“Ben and I have been talking, that is what we want to do, create better roads, and be proud of what we do,” she said. “I guess that’s the main goal, built good roads, be proud of what we do, and make the citizens of LaGrange County happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.