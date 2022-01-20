LIGONIER — West Noble schools moved to virtual learning today and Friday to combat a rise in illnesses among students and staff. Of the 2,201 students enrolled at West Noble, 415 students were out sick on Wednesday.
Superintendent Galen Mast guessed that half of the cases of flu-like illness may be COVID-19, but said colds and influenza are also affecting the school population.
“It’s definitely flu-like symptoms,” Mast said.
Staff members are affected, too. Mast said 11 staff members at the high school alone were out sick Wednesday, which also contributed to the decision to go to virtual learning.
“It’s also a strain on the staff to keep up with lessons when half the class attends in person and half the class attends virtually.” Mast said.
Mast said the two days of virtual learning will allow plenty of time for the custodians, who are few in number, to clean the buildings thoroughly. West Noble, like other school districts, is experiencing an employee shortage.
Any viruses on surfaces will also die out if buildings are empty over the weekend. Classes will resume in person on Monday.
Other schools have moved to virtual learning, too. East Noble was virtual the week of Jan. 10.
Like West Noble, MSD Steuben County schools are virtual today and Friday, returning to in-person classes on Monday.
Hamilton Community Schools, Fremont Community Schools and Central Noble Community Schools moved to virtual learning on Tuesday and will remain so for this week.
Central Noble cited increased cases and quarantines, absences due to illness and slow return of COVID-19 test results as the reasons for the switch to virtual learning. Central Noble will return to in-person learning Monday.
DeKalb Eastern, DeKalb Central and Garrett-Keyser-Butler school districts in DeKalb County remain steady in attendance and continue to hold in-person classes.
