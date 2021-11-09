FORT WAYNE — With every Bishop Luers starter appearing to be at least 2 inches taller than their Central Noble girls basketball counterpart, the Cougars faced an uphill climb Saturday.
Central Noble had its chances, but just couldn’t get over the hump in falling to the Knights, 43-36, in the season opener for both teams.
Bishop Luers’ Anna Parent scored a game-high 17 points, including converting on 5-of-6 free throws in the final 41 seconds, to keep the Cougars at bay.
Central Noble was led by Meghan Kiebel’s 11 points. Maddie Vice added nine points and nine rebounds.
Bishop Luers post player Addie Shank added nine points and a game-best 10 rebounds.
For the game, Central Noble shot 29.3% from the field. Bishop Luers converted on 38.6% of its field goals.
Both teams shot 50% from the free throw line.
Bishop Luers outrebounded the Cougars 35-29, including taking a 16-9 edge in the second half.
Offensive struggles for both teams were worse in the first half as Central Noble shot 25% from the floor and the Knights hit on 26.9%.
The two teams were knotted at 15 heading into the second half.
Bishop Luers found its offensive groove in the third quarter, making its first six shots from the field and ending the quarter 6-for-7 to take a 30-26 lead with one quarter to play.
After Luers scored first to make it 32-26, Kiebel hit a three-pointer to draw her team within 32-29 at the 5:49 mark of the fourth quarter.
Using its pressure defense, the Cougars forced a turnover with Kyleigh Egolf coming up with the steal. Egolf’s layup attempt was well defended by Luers and she missed.
Vice got the rebound, but her putback against the taller Knights was well defended and Shank grabbed the rebound for Luers.
Shank was fouled on the play, but missed both free throws and Ashleigh Gray ended up with the rebound.
But again, the Cougars could not get a score on offense.
Shank then scored from inside to make it 34-29.
“Those are key possessions,’ Central Noble coach Josh Treesh said. “We have to take advantage of them. We knew every possession was going to be important. Every rebound was going to be important.”
The Cougars got no closer than four points the rest of the way as Bishop Luers advantage grew to 38-30 with just over a minute to play.
Egolf had a three-pointer, her third of the contest, to make it 38-33 with 44.9 seconds to play, but Parent made enough free throws from there to ice the game for Luers.
Keibel scored 10 of her 11 points in the second half.
“We are a very young, inexperienced team,” Treesh said. “(Luers) hit timely shots and got timely offensive rebounds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.