LAGRANGE— USDA Forest Service icon Smokey Bear traveled to LaGrange County in October to help the LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District teach area students about trees, natural resources, and fire safety.
October was National Fire Prevention Month. The LaGrange County SWCD offers these programs to area schools at no charge.
Smokey met about 500 kindergarten and first graders when he traveled to Topeka Elementary and Lakeland Primary School. He also enjoyed meeting 50 students and their family members when Countryside School attended a program at LaGrange County SWCD’s Par-Gil Natural Resources Learning Center.
With the help of an interpreter from the Soil and Water Conservation District, Smokey, whose character is based on real events, told the story of the forest fire that raged through the Capitan Mountains in New Mexico, his cubhood home, in 1950. After the fire he was discovered, with burn injuries, clinging to a treetop. Firefighters rescued the little cub and named him Smokey.
Smokey is now a proud forest ranger who travels the country teaching people about forests and how to prevent wildfires. He teaches students the Five Rules of Fire Safety: personal responsibility with fire prevention; exercising caution around fire; not playing with matches or lighters; carefully attending camp fires; and being sure that a fire is completely out before leaving it.
