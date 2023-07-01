ALBION — The Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched a new countywide free digital passport, the Pints, Paddles and Public Parks passport.
The pass includes more than 30 locations throughout Noble County that offer craft beer, waterways to paddle and parks to explore. When visitors sign up for the passport, they unlock prizes as they check in at breweries, waterways and public parks with their phone’s GPS technology.
There is no app to download.
The direct link to sign up is: explore.visitnoblecounty.org/checkout/792/visit-noble-county/3986/visit-noble-county-experiences
On the passport, visitors will find six Pint locations, including breweries, taverns, and tasting rooms such as Albion Ale House, Harry Stuff Brewing Company of Wawaka, LaOtto Brewing, One10 West Main in Albion, Sylvan Cellars Event Center & Tasting Room in Rome City, and Twin Six Restaurant in Wolcottville.
The passport also has public access points to the Elkhart River, Chain O’ Lakes State Park, and more than a dozen kettle lakes waiting to be explored from a small boat.
More than a dozen public parks, trails and nature preserves are included, such as Martin Kenney Memorial Park in Ligonier, Hidden Diamonds in Albion, Bixler Lake Park in Kendallville, Gene Stratton Porter State Historic Site in Rome City, and the Edna W. Spurgeon Woodland Reserve-ACRES Land Trust near Ligonier.
Visitors may earn prizes, such as stickers, pencils, stadium cups, water bottles or a backpack, and receive exclusive discounts at participating businesses. Each check-in makes visitors eligible to win a sweepstake grand prize, a Visit Noble County cooler.
