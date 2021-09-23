KENDALLVILLE — After a little over two weeks, two Kendallville railroad crossings are on schedule to reopen on Saturday morning.
Unlike work on Main Street back in July, upgrades to the rails that affected crossings at Riley Street and Park Avenue didn't suffer any delays beyond the expected schedule.
"I have received confirmation from Norfolk-Southern Railroad that both the Riley Street and Park Avenue railroad crossings will be open to traffic this Saturday morning by 8 a.m.," Kendallville city engineer Scott Derby said.
The crossings closed the day after Labor Day on Sept. 7 and have been closed to all traffic since. Main Street has remained open, creating more traffic through the downtown.
The crossing closures were needed as the railroad company replaces rails throughout Noble County.
The city had negotiated an earlier work date on Main Street in order to coordinate the closure with street repaving work that was happening downtown in order to reduce traffic for the paving contractor, although the Main Street work ran much longer than the mill and pave work downtown.
Main Street received a new crossing after workers had to tear out the aging concrete slabs around the rails and replaced it with an at-grade asphalt crossing.
Riley Street and Park Avenue will have their original concrete pads replaced around the rails, but efforts are being made to smooth out the drop on Riley Street for southbound drivers coming over the tracks, as previously the crossing has a sharper dip causing drivers to clunk their cars, which has drawn regular complaints from residents.
