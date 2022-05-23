WASHINGTON — National active shooter incidents showed a sharp increase in 2021, rising 52.5% year-over-year, with more than 100 deaths recorded.
That included a shooting at the Gallops gas station in Kendallville, which was included in this year's national report.
In 2021, the FBI designated 61 shootings as active shooter incidents. In these incidents, 103 people were killed and 140 wounded, excluding the shooters.
The FBI logs an "active shooter" incident as one that occurs in a public place, at one or more locations, the shooting incident is not a byproduct of a separate criminal act, the shooting results in a mass killing, one in which the shooter hunts out additional victims and where the apparent goal is to kill people and not simply damage buildings or property.
Incidents that are not included in the count are incidents such as gang or drug violence, domestic disputes, controlled hostage situations or shootings involving other criminal acts.
The FBI defines an active shooter as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area. Implicit in this definition is the shooter’s use of a firearm. The active aspect of the definition inherently implies the ongoing nature of an incident, and thus the potential for the response to affect the outcome, whereas a mass killing is defined as three or more killings in a single incident.
For the period 2017–2021, active shooter incident data reveals an upward trend. The U.S. recorded 31, 30 and 30 mass shooter incidents in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively, but then rose to 40 in 2020 and 61 in 2021.
The number of active shooter incidents identified in 2021 represents a 52.5% increase from 2020 and a 96.8% increase from 2017.
The 61 incidents occurred in 30 states, meaning more than half of the U.S. experienced at least one mass shooting incident in 2021.
Three of those 61 incidents occurred in Indiana, with the April 15 shooting spree at a FedEx facility in Plainfield tying for the highest casualty count in the nation in 2021 with 15 total casualties — eight dead and seven wounded.
The two other Indiana incidents included a May 29 incident in Indianapolis where a male shooter wounded four people including a law enforcement officer at various locations before being taken into custody after a shootout with police and the other was the June 27 shooting at the Gallops gas station in Kendallville, where suspect Matthew Rodriguez allegedly shot three people, killing one, before fleeing the city and later being captured in southeast Ohio.
Casualty counts, both dead and wounded, are higher for 2021 (243) when compared with 2020 (164), indicating a 48% increase.
The casualties in 2021 represents the third highest total casualty count over the last five years (2017–2021). Last year saw the highest number of deaths (103) since 2017, a 171.1% increase from 2020 and above the average (92.3) for the period 2017–2020. There was an 11.1% increase in people wounded (140) in 2021 compared with 2020 (126), but below the average (253) for the period 2017–2020.
Casualty numbers are partially skewed higher due to the 2017 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert shooting in Las Vegas in which 56 people were killed and 489 more were wounded.
For 2021, the FBI observed an emerging trend involving roving active shooters; specifically, shooters who shoot in multiple locations, either in one day or in various locations over several days.
The 61 incidents in 2021 were carried out by 61 shooters. Sixty shooters were male, and one was female. Individual shooters carried out all the incidents. The age range of the shooters was 12 years old to 67 years old.
Most of the shooters were younger, with 42 of them falling between the ages of 19 and 44 and 32 of 61 between 19 and 34.
Two shooters wore body armor. Thirty shooters were apprehended by law enforcement, 14 shooters were killed by law enforcement, four shooters were killed by armed citizens, one shooter was killed in a vehicle accident during a law enforcement pursuit, 11 shooters committed suicide, and one shooter remains at large.
Since the 2013, the FBI has partnered with the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance to help deliver Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) to law enforcement. ALERRT is the national standard for active shooting response, regardless of responder agency, and incorporates tactical best practices and lessons learned from previous active shooter incidents.
The report is part of a series of FBI active shooter-related products published since September 2014. These reports are not intended to explore all facets of active shooter incidents but rather intended to provide law enforcement officers, other first responders, corporations, educators, and the public with a baseline understanding of active shooter incidents.
