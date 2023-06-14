LIGONIER — The bell rang for last time for some West Noble staff members Monday night during the school board’s meeting. Together, they represented a total of 134 years of commitment and dedication to West Noble.
Superintendent Dr. Nate Lowe presented handmade wooden bell music boxes to Susan Johnson, 33 years as a teacher; Jose Alcala, 15 1/2 years as a bus driver; Karen Hoover, with 18 ½ years of service, including 16 years as a bus driver and time in the central and maintenance offices; Marc Daniel, 38 years as an industrial arts teacher, with 36 years at West Noble; and the late Doug Brown, a teacher of 30 years who recently lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s wife and daughters accepted his bell.
Lowe distributed an infographic illustrating his six weeks on the job. His activities include classroom visits, safety meetings; weekly, bi-monthly and monthly meetings with directors, leaders and the leadership team. He also reported on student engagement, professional development that includes bus driver training, staff support and development and partner collaborations with Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative and Impact Institute.
Lowe noted that summer building and maintenance projects have begun, and introduced some of the district’s new hires.
Director of Finance Barbara Fought gave the board its timeline for adopting the 2024 budget. She projected Oct. 9 as the date to adopt the budget, well ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline, to give the board a cushion for working out details.
The board stamped its approval on these items:
• The 2023-24 student handbooks, after spending several weeks reviewing the handbooks and making what they called minor changes.
• A memorandum of understanding with the YMCA for establishing a preschool at West Noble Primary School. The preschool, to being in August, will include nature study and time in the school’s woods.
• A sixth grade civics textbook. The board had previously reviewed a copy of “We the People.”
• A new high school course on small business.
The board received information on a high school program called Jobs for America’s Graduates, known as JAG, as a possible addition to high school courses for the next school year. The program will be an action item at the June 26 meeting.
Principal Amanda Nine said the program would serve 10 juniors and 10 seniors in the beginning, in a classroom setting that would focus on graduation, career exploration and planning, and development of skills for employment.
Nine said the Indiana program is federally funded, and free to West Noble for the use of a classroom. The program serves students in a wide range of academic abilities and socio-economic backgrounds, and includes a 12-month follow-up period after graduation.
The board also heard that a small committee of parents, teachers and administrators has been formed to look at high school vocational textbooks for adoption in 2024.
These personnel changes were approved
Resignations: Samantha Allen, primary school program assistant; Janelle Zukowski, high school guidance counselor; Jenna Risedorph, high school family and consumer science teacher; Amy Meyers, middle school second shift custodian; and Elizabeth Smith, primary school Art Club sponsor.
FMLA Leave: Shonda Pfenning
Certified Hiring: Jessica Foster, elementary second grade teacher; Adam Young, high school industrial arts teacher; Donna Hoff, high school temporary Spanish teachers, August through October; Aimee Shaw, high school family and consumer science teacher; James, Benson, elementary fourth grade teacher; and Michael Campbell, middle school assistant principal.
Classified Hiring: Tara Bovee, middle school program assistant; Jessica Murillo, high school EL assistant; and Tony smoker, director of Maintenance.
Service agreements: Charles Grady, high school math department head; Chassy Gallmeier, elementary summer school assistant; Ella Stoner, primary school summer custodian; Amy Boggs, Kennidy Doege and Bethany Trinklein, primary summer school assistants; Carla Trinklein and Christy Hofmeister, primary summer school teachers; Lisa Shields, Michelle Beaver, Holly Lundy, Jodie Pensinger, Suzay Campbell and Pattie Seman, summer school bus drivers; Lisa shileds, Sharon Bennett and Rachelle Castor, primary summer school food service; Anita Furkis and Judy Mullet, elementary summer school food service; Kim Terry, elementary second grade team leader; Samantha Klages, elementary summer custodian; Kris Ziegler, middle school summer custodian; Tina Anderson, middle school part-time temporary summer custodian; Helen terry, high school Charger Care sponsor; Stacy Steele, middle school sixth grade team leader; Renee Clark, middle school related arts team leader; Doug Brown, Charles Grady, Gabby Brown, Randy Younce, Jeff Anders, Monte Mawhorter, James Gardner, Rudy troxel abd Khara Kimmel, duel credit stipends; Ashleigh Tippman, high school high ability parent teacher conference; Ashley Libben, Travis Steele, Kenna Cross and Heather Foster, middle school high ability parent teacher conferences; Charles Grady and Christina Mast, National Honor Society co-sponsors; and Haley Richardson, high school head girls varsity basketball coach.
