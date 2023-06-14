The West Noble School Corporation presented handmade wooden bell music boxes to the school’s retirees and the family of a teacher who lost his battle with cancer. In the front row, from left, are the late Doug Brown’s two daughters and wife, Maria; Karen Hoover, Jose Alcala, Marc Daniel and Susan Johnson. Behind them, from left, are Superintendent Dr. Nate Lowe, and board members Paul Fought, Travis Stohlman, John Schwartz, Joe Hutsell, Parrish Kruger and Jeremy Brown.