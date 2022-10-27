Basket Brigade
date incorrect
The distribution date for Basket Brigade was incorrect in a story published Tuesday in the News Sun because the newspaper was given incorrect information.
The correct date for distribution is Sunday, Nov. 20. The story has been corrected online.
District 52
Information in a header for election previews between Rep. Ben Smaltz and challenger Zach Heimach was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
The candidates are running for the Indiana House seat in District 52.
Riley Road
A street name in Wednesday’s edition in the story “Coffee Break” was incorrect.
The new Scooter’s Coffee location is being built at the corner of U.S. 6 and Riley Road.
The roadway is known as Riley Street south of U.S. 6 and Riley Road north of the highway.
