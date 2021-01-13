SHIPSHEWANA — A Goshen man was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated after he was involved in a single car injury accident Saturday.
According to a report released by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a report of a single car accident at the intersection of C.R. 1000W and C.R. 100S.
Shortly after police arrived and started their investigation, they arrested Marlin Wayne Miller, 21, of the 12000 block of C.R. 34, Goshen, and charged him with operating while intoxicated.
LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputies were assisted by members of the Shipshewana Police Department, Shipshewana Fire Department and EMTs from Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
