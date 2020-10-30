Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
April M. Espinoza, 27, of the 9700 block of East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Espinoza was held on $2,500 bond.
Robert E. Hutcherson, 29, of the 9400 block of East C.R. 300N, Kendallville, was arrested 8:51 a.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia and possession of paraphernalia. Hutcherson was held without bond.
Ricky A. Johnson, 40, of the 2600 block of East Center Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Johnson was held on $2,500 bond.
Ronald L. Jones, 53, of the 7100 block of North Alley Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 5 felony; and a probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor. Jones was held without bond.
Amanda K. Pavel, 26, of the 400 block of West Huntington Street, North Webster, was arrested at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Pavel was held without bond.
Daymond R. Rhodes, 43, of the 9300 block of North Oak Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia. Rhodes was held on $25,000 bond.
Bianca N. Rocha, 23, of the 9600 block of East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, a Class B misdemeanor. Rocha was held on $2,500 bond.
Sylvester R. Slone, 49, of the 1200 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Slone was held without bond.
Amanda A. Strunk, 46, of the 600 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Strunk was held on $2,500 bond.
Rita A. Troyer, 43, of the 400 block of Heather Boulevard, Nappanee, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Troyer was held on $2,500 bond.
Gage A. Waddle, 21, of the 00 block of Pequignot Drive, Pierceton, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Waddle was held on $2,500 bond.
Ronald L. Williams, 18, of the 2300 block of Hunter Street, Huntertown, was arrested at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Williams was held on $2,500 bond.
Faron R. Yoder, 25, of the 8700 block of West C.R. 800S, Ligonier, was booked at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 4 felony charge.
