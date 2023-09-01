Election board

Noble County Election Board Chairmen Dan Lash, center, makes some opening comments during Thursday’s hearing challenging the candidacy of an Avilla Town Council candidate. At left is Noble County Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams. At right is election board member Lori Jansen.

 Matt Getts

ALBION — The Noble County Election Board put partisan politics aside and went by the letter of the law Thursday.

Meeting in special session, the three-member panel voted unanimously that Republican Avilla businessman Brian Meyer did not meet state-required filing documentation deadlines to serve as a fill-in candidate on the November ballot for Avilla Town Council.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.