ALBION — The Noble County Election Board put partisan politics aside and went by the letter of the law Thursday.
Meeting in special session, the three-member panel voted unanimously that Republican Avilla businessman Brian Meyer did not meet state-required filing documentation deadlines to serve as a fill-in candidate on the November ballot for Avilla Town Council.
But that doesn’t mean the Republican Party is done with the fight.
Near the conclusion of Thursday’s hearing — at approximately 10:45 a.m. — Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams said the party would not be challenging the findings of the hearing and that she considered the issue to be closed.
Approximately an hour later, Williams sent an email to this newspaper saying that Republicans were, indeed, mulling their options.
“I thought you should be aware that I said in the meeting that we wouldn’t be moving forward with a new caucus or an appeal,” Williams wrote in her email. “I think that shouldn’t be written quite that way, because it looks like we MAY move toward after speaking with our legal counsel at the Indiana Election Division and all of those involved. A decision will be made within the next 24 hours.”
At issue is whether the Republican Party has another 30 days to caucus in someone else to fill the ballot vacancy created when GOP Avilla Town Council primary winner Ann Freeman withdrew because she is moving.
The main discussion Thursday centered around the GOP’s failure to get its paperwork property filed in that initial 30-day period in the first place.
Republican Dan Lash, who is the chairman of the election board, said Thursday’s rejection of Meyer’s candidacy started a new 30-day period in which Republicans can try to fill the vacancy again.
The Democrat Party is represented on the board by Lori Jansen. The third member is Noble County Clerk Tammy Bremer, a Republican
“That triggers another 30 days for the Republicans to put someone on the ballot,” Lash said.
Jansen had a different interpretation.
“He was never an effective candidate,” she said. “This was a comedy of errors.”
“A legal candidate was never put on,” Noble County Democratic Party Chairwoman Martha Quintilla said.
Without a legal candidate to be removed, there was no new 30-day period triggered, Jansen said.
Lash said he would encourage the Republican Party to contest the issue of whether a new candidate could be caucused in through a court filing.
Lash then motioned to find that Meyer was not a candidate. Jansen and Bremer agreed.
At that point, Williams said she would not be pursuing the matter.
“We have to be done,” Williams said. “I respect the decision. I respect the process.”
Then Williams apparently had a change of heart — at least about the issue being “done.”
The matter could eventually be decided in the courts.
The end result of Thursday’s hearing seemed to indicate Republican Andy Uhl and Democrat Bill Krock won’t have competition when Avilla voters go to the polls this fall. There are two seats open for election in November.
But that may or may not be true.
In May’s Republican Party primary, voters selected Freeman and Uhl to represent the party in November.
Krock was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
After the primary, Freeman announced she was moving, which would preclude her from taking office.
On July 26, the Noble County Republican Party held a caucus at the St. James Restaurant. Meyer was selected.
On Aug. 13, Quintanilla filed a challenge questioning the legality of Meyer being put on the ballot after he allegedly missed several filing deadline requirements as listed in state election law.
In sworn testimony Thursday, Quintanilla provided evidence that alleged Meyer’s paperwork had missed several requirements as outlined in state election law.
Included in those forms was documentation required by law to be filed within 72 hours of a caucus vote. Quintanilla provided the election board with copies of Meyer’s filing of that form seven days after the 72-hour deadline.
State election law also requires a statement of economic interest to be filed as the same time as the certificate of candidate selection. Those two documents were filed with the Noble County Clerk’s Office days apart.
“These aren’t minor infractions or simple mistakes,” Quintilla argued before the board.
Williams did not dispute mistakes were made with the paperwork.
“Admittedly, the paperwork was sloppy,” Williams said. “Nothing was malicious.”
“I don’t think you were being malicious,” Quintilla responded.
For Jansen, it came down to the letter of the law, citing a common Republican insistence on there being election integrity — with that insistence focused on the national election.
“If we’re going to talk about election integrity, it applies to the Republican Party, too,” Jansen said. “Either we follow the law or we don’t. As a liscensed attorney, I have to.”
Quintenella also alleged proper legal notice for the July 26 caucus was not given. Williams contested that part of the discussion.
The election board did not make a ruling on whether proper notice was given.
The Noble County Democrat Party had several members in attendance at the hearing.
