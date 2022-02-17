KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Assistant Superintendent Dr. Becca Lamon will be leaving the district this year after being selected as the new superintendent of The Ball-Chatham School District in Chatham, Illinois.
The Illinois school district is scheduled to meet Feb. 24 to officially hire Lamon as its next leader, according to a press release from Ball-Chatham district.
Chatham, Illinois, is a village located just south of the state capital Springfield in Central Illinois, with the school district serving about 4,850 students, making it about a third larger than East Noble.
Lamon has served as assistant superintendent at East Noble for the past 11 years. She has also taught courses as an adjunct professor at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
As assistant superintendent, Lamon’s role at East Noble has been heavily involved with managing the district’s curriculum among other duties in the front office.
Lamon was one of the candidates who interviewed in 2021 to become East Noble’s superintendent when Ann Linson retired last year, but was not picked to step up into the lead role in Kendallville with the board instead hiring Teresa Gremaux.
Lamon is a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Since then, she has earned a master’s from Butler University and a doctorate from Purdue University.
Lamon has expanded her educational background by participating several years in the ASCD Leadership Institute for Legislative Advocacy in Washington D.C. in order to work with federal legislators on pressing education issues and school reform; and most recently served as a member of the fifth cohort of Butler University’s Educators Preparing Inspired Change program.
In November 2021, Ball-Chatham launched a search to replace the district’s current superintendent, Dr. Douglas Wood, who announced his retirement effective July 29, 2022.
During the search process, the District conducted nine focus groups, two open forums, and an online survey to develop a profile of the qualities our community values most in a superintendent. The search firm brought six candidates to the Board for interviews, out of 31 applicants. From the top six, they narrowed the field to three. The top three candidates then interviewed with community, administrative, and teacher/staff committees, as well as with the Board for a second time. The Board deliberated a final time and ultimately chose Lamon.
“Dr. Lamon is a strong, smart, and hard-working leader with a deep background in developing school curriculum,” said Kyle Barry, Ball-Chatham board president. “She will bring a lot of energy to the district and will lead us toward a productive future.”
“Dr. Lamon strikes me as an innovative leader: unique pre-K design, focus on STEM from the very early years, a career pathway program in the upper grades for each student, and creative proactive hiring ideas. In the interview process, she demonstrated the 13 characteristics in the New Superintendent Profile which was created with extensive stakeholder involvement,” Board Secretary Andrea Rediger said.
A timeline for Lamon’s exit hasn’t been set as of yet, as the hiring has not been officially completed, although it’s possible she could finish out the remainder of the 2021-22 school year with East Noble before leaving for the new position starting in late July.
“I am honored to become a part of the Ball-Chatham staff and community,” Lamon said. “I find fulfillment from working with teams of skilled, motivated, and caring individuals who work tirelessly to meet the academic and social-emotional needs of students. I know that I am joining a district which possesses a focus on the needs of every student and a student-first philosophy. I look forward to continuing this tradition while collaborating with the many great stakeholders of the Ball-Chatham district to help us excel as we move forward.”
