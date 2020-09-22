LAGRANGE – The state is moving quickly to try and stop an outbreak of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in its tracks.
Starting today, the state will be using airplanes to start spraying the western two-thirds of LaGrange County with an insecticide aimed at killing the mosquitoes that carry the disease.
The LaGrange County Health Department, working together with the Indiana Department of Health, have uncovered two cases of EEE in horses in the area. Officials are awaiting for the results of tests in three more suspected cases.
EEE was detected in LaGrange County last week, as well as in one horse in Kosciusko County, one lab-confirmed human case in LaPorte County, and in several nearby Michigan counties. Monday morning, the LaGrange County Commissioners agreed to allow the state to begin a targeted plan to control mosquitoes utilizing an aerial spraying campaign.
While rare, the EEE virus can cause serious illness in humans and is fatal in about one-third of people who become infected.
The known cases of active EEE in horses occurred in the west side of LaGrange County. The area to be targeted for spraying include a large portion of LaGrange County, from the Elkhart County Line to Wolcottville. That area included property west of C.R 600E and from C.R 800S to C.R 800N. Airplanes will apply an approved pesticide, Dibrom, using an ultra-low volume spray. ULV sprayers dispense very fine aerosol droplets that stay suspended in the air and kill adult mosquitoes on contact. This is a tactic other states, including Michigan, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, employ to combat EEE virus.
Dibrom has been registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency since 1959 for use in the United States. Dibrom immediately begins to break down upon release of the spray droplets in the open air and breaks down rapidly in water and in sunlight.
The aerial spraying starts at dusk today and continues if needed Wednesday. The state recommends residents protect ornamental fishponds as well as beehives. While the spraying is expected to kill 90% of mosquitoes, LaGrange County residents are urged to continue to take precautions against mosquitoes until the first hard freeze of the season arrives. That freeze typical doesn’t arrive in the area until mid to late October.
State recommendations including:
• Avoiding areas where mosquitoes breed,
• Staying indoors when mosquitoes are active,
• Utilizing an EPA-registered insect repellent; and
• Wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants in areas of high mosquito activity.
In addition, residents are urged to check their property for mosquito breeding sites and take the following actions:
• Empty containers that are holding water,
• Unclog gutters,
• Keep overgrown vegetation mowed,
• Dispose of old tires and
• Maintain screens in doorways and windows.
• Swimming pools should be maintained clean and operational;
• Ornamental ponds should be aerated to prevent the collection of mosquito larvae.
For more information about EEE virus, visit cdc.gov/easternequineencephalitis/index.html or in.gov/isdh/28258.htm.
