ALBION — If you're using S.R. 8 today, prepare to detour.
The Indiana Department of Transportation will have the highway completely shut down between C.R. 400E and C.R. 500E for a period of hours today for an underground pipe replacement.
"Maintenance crews are doing a pipe replacement and the road is expected to be opened later that same evening," Nichole Hacha-Thomas of INDOT Northeast said. "Using the non-frozen weather to get some work done that might have had to wait until spring had we been busy removing snow."
The official detour during the short closure will be to use S.R. 9, U.S. 6 and S.R. 3, although local drivers should be able to get around it using county roads.
