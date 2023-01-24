ALBION — Sometimes it’s not how you finish, it’s how you start.
That was the case Friday as the Central Noble girls basketball team slipped past Eastside, 44-37.
The Cougars trailed 12-7 after one quarter, but opened the second period with a 15-0 run — all on three-pointers — and added a 6-0 run to start the third and a 7-0 run to open the fourth in claiming their 20th victory of the season.
The win improved Central Noble to 20-2 on the season, 8-1 in Northeast Corner Conference contests. Eastside dropped to 14-7, 7-2 in league games.
Central Noble can clinch sole possession of second place in the NECC regular season with a win at Churubusco (5-15) Friday.
Both of the Cougars’ losses have come at the hands of Fairfield, which is undefeated in conference play.
Central Noble was led by senior Madison Vice with 16 points and nine rebounds. Senior Meghan Kiebel added nine. Junior McKenna Malcolm scored seven and freshman Grace Swank chipped in with five points to go with nine rebounds.
Eastside was led by senior Grace Greischer who scored 12 points and took home game-high rebound honors with 11. Sophomore Sydnee Kessler scored 9 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Senior Kaylie Hertig added six points. Sophomore Paige Traxler scored five.
The two teams shot nearly an equal percentage from the floor overall, but the difference came in three-point shooting. The Blazers were 2-for-14 from beyond the arc (14.3%), while the Cougars were 9-for-25 (36%).
The Cougars took control with a barrage of threes to open the second quarter.
Trailing 12-7, Kiebel got things rolling with a 7:12 mark. Kiebel hit another with 5:57 to play in the period and Central Noble had its first lead of the game, 13-12.
After Eastside went 0-for-2 from the foul line, Malcolm hit a three-pointer with 3:43 left in the half to push the lead to 21-12.
Following an Eastside timeout, Vice knocked down a triple to make it 19-12 with 3:07 on the clock. Malcolm then scored against from beyond the three-point play and Central Noble led 22-12.
Throw in sophomore Kierra Bolen’s three-pointer late in the first period, Central Noble’s knocked down six three pointers in outscoring 18-2.
“We struggled to find it early,” Central Noble coach Sam Malcolm said of his team’s offense. “We stuck with what we wanted to do. That was the name of the game. Makenna’s threes were big. Kierra’s three in the first quarter — that was huge.”
Eastside finished the half on a mini 4-1 run to draw within 23-16 midway.
Vice was fouled on her team’s first possession of the third quarter. She made the first, but missed the second.
But Central Noble senior Abby Hile was there for the rebound. She got the ball to Vice, who hit a three-pointer, and Central Noble led 27-16. A basket by Swank extended the lead to 29-16.
Hile had five second-half rebounds and finished the game with seven to go with four points.
“That’s a testament to her,” Coach Sam Malcolm said of his senior post player. “She does the dirty work.”
The Cougars led 36-23 with 3:48 left in the third, but the Blazers rallied.
Junior Jayci Kitchen got the ball rolling with a bucket. Hertig then added a basket to draw her team within 36-27 with 3:35 left in the quarter. Kreischer then scored for Eastside. Her basket was followed by a Kessler bucket and the Blazers had cut the Central Noble lead to 36-31 heading into the fourth.
But Eastside struggled offensively from there, not scoring again until putting together a 6-0 run in the final 9.9 seconds.
Central Noble, meanwhile, got a bucket from Swank and a three-pointer from Kiebel.
Central Noble only scored one point in the final 5:36, but its defense decided the outcome from there, forcing the Blazers into 2-for-11 shooting from the floor in the final stanza.
