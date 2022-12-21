Like a challenge?
I do.
Which explains why the Beautiful Wife lets me pick out my own clothes for the day — only piping up if she’s going to be seen with me in public.
Last December, I was introduced to the world of Hanayama cast puzzles by our oldest grandson.
Japan-based Hanayama has been making puzzles and games since 1933, according to the company’s website.
Their cast puzzles are, well, incredible.
These aren’t your 500-piece match the shape and color scenery puzzles.
Most of them consist of two or three metal pieces that fit together just so. The first challenge is getting them apart, a process that involves a series of precise movements that allow them to separate.
Allegedly.
The process, once you’ve gotten it figured out, is deceptively simple.
Then you have to put them together, which is another challenge itself.
I’ve got approximately a dozen of them.
They are all beautiful pieces, made to such precise standards that CNC master Nick Busche would be proud.
I’ve taken them to family gatherings and everybody pretty much gets a kick out of trying to solve them. Small enough to fit into your pocket, they’re the perfect trinket to take with you.
I mess around with them at home quite a bit, particularly after the wife has told me to keep my hands to myself so she can accomplish inane tasks such as paying the bills and cooking supper.
The boy and girl have shown little interest in the puzzles — quite possibly because they don’t plug in to anything.
Hanayama has six levels of puzzles, from the easiest, Level 1 to the most difficult, Level 6. I have some from every category.
Level 1
Hanayama describes its Level 1 puzzles as “Fun.”
Which they are.
Lacking any hand-eye coordination whatsoever and the mechanical abilities of someone who types for a living, my favorites to solve fall into this category.
The easiest of the Hanayama offerings includes the Diamond, Trout and Key puzzles. All three consist of two heavy metal parts, which come apart if manipulated just so.
You can’t bend the pieces to your will to separate them. They are too well made for that.
The solution is easy — once you’re figured it out — and it’s satisfying to take something that doesn’t seem capable of being taken apart, and well, taking it apart.
The average person can figure out a Level 1 in probably two or three minutes. The Legend’s Wife (the Beautiful Wife’s mother), takes about 15 seconds to work Level 1s.
For myself, they’re a good 5 to 10 minutes of fun.
Level 2
My second favorite level of puzzles (seeing a trend here?) are the Level 2 puzzles. Hanayama considers this level “easy.”
In my mind, while incredibly made, these puzzles aren’t exactly easy at this level.
Equally well designed and just a little bit more challenging is the Box puzzle. It consists of a three dimensional framed cube with a ring that can be taken apart.
It’s a multi-stepped process — think Rube Goldberg. I can take it apart and put it back together after maybe 10 minutes or so.
The wife can do it in a minute, though her bill paying and cooking leave little time for the frivolity I so enjoy.
Level 3
Hanayama refers to its Level 3 puzzles as “normal.”
Apparently, I am not normal.
When I was in high school, everyone had to take an aptitude test generated by the U.S. Navy that judged mechanical abilities. One of the questions shows a series of four gears locked together. The question was something like “If Gear A moves up, in what direction will Gear D go.”
I thought the test was relatively easy, but when we got our results back, the Navy begged me not to enlist.
My mind isn’t wired that way, which makes the puzzles extra challenging for me. That’s my excuse anyway.
The Cage model has an odd star-shaped piece of metal encased in a metal cage. The star-shaped piece will leave the cage, but only if manipulated just so.
Another Level 3, and my all-time favorite, is the Delta puzzle, which consists of three three triangular shapes that come together to form a larger triangle. I love solving this puzzle, which was designed by Kyoo Wong from Hong Kong — even the names of the designers are hard to figure. If you push the sides of the larger triangle together against each other, the puzzle will eventually fall apart.
To be honest, I don’t know how this one works. I can get it to come apart, but it always takes some doing. You can pull and tug as hard as you want, but it won’t come apart. And then, all of a sudden, it will.
Putting it back together is comparatively simple, once you get all three of the pieces set just so. It is ingenious engineering and design. So simple, yet so challenging.
Level 4
The next level in perplexity are the Level 4 puzzles, which the manufacturer rightfully describes as “hard.” I mean, they are made of metal. Ha-ha.
I have a couple of Level 4 puzzles.
The Cylinder, designed by Vesa Timonen from Finland, is a five-piece metal puzzle that comes fully assembled. This one is a doozy. Like many of the puzzles, I can get this one to come apart, which is accomplished by moving a pair of circular pieces around. The circular pieces have grooves which fit into the other three pieces. If twisted just right, it falls apart in your hands.
I spent days trying to get the darn thing back together again. Two of the three interior pieces are identical, so the key is the third piece which is slightly different. I have no idea how I got it back together again. It takes a lot more dexterity than I can typically muster, juggling five pieces and trying to get them to work together.
I finally did. How I did it, I have no idea.
For my birthday this year (and shame on you if you didn’t get me anything), I received the Baroq puzzle, another Level 4. Two pieces, a pair of metal curlycues. How tough could it be?
Too tough for me.
I have kept this one from the Beautiful Wife. And I sure haven’t let the Legend or the Legend’s Wife try it. But more on that later.
I can get the pieces to change positions, but actually get them apart?
I have figured out, sort of, the Level 4 Mobius. It’s a three-dimensional maze. Every time I do it, I can’t do it. At first. Then I can. Inexplicably. I go through the same inconceivable process getting it back together.
Level 5
The Laby, short for labyrinth, is a Level 5 offering from Hanayama. Similar to the Mobius, I managed to get the Laby puzzle apart in relatively short order. Nearly a year in, and I can’t get the thing fully back together.
The company lists Level 5 puzzles as “expert” in difficulty. They aren’t kidding.
In October, I received the Helix. Still haven’t figured out to get that one apart either, which apparently requires to simultaneous move the frame and a metal ring. I’m lucky to be able to do one thing at a time.
Level 6
Oh, the Level 6 puzzles — evil temptresses.
The puzzle our grandson got me started on was the Level 6 Enigma. Three pieces. I fiddled with it for an hour when I was at his house.
It’s what got me hooked.
It didn’t take long to figure out that my model was defective. No matter what I did, it wouldn’t come apart. The Beautiful Wife — formerly the Beautiful Co-Conspirator — couldn’t even crack this one. We would trade it back and forth, each giving it a go. When I got frustrated, I would do something far easier — like doing a Rubic’s Cube blindfolded under water.
Nothing we tried worked.
Obviously, we got a lemon.
Then we took it to the Legend’s house. I handed it over to the Legend’s Wife and chatted up the Legend, a hunter of great note. In about three minutes, the Legend’s Wife had it apart.
I was dumbfounded — a state I am quite familiar with.
I am still working on another Level 6, Trinity. Three pieces. Relatively easy to manipulate, impossible to separate.
Just writing about it makes me wish I had brought it to work with me. It’s the perfect five-minute distraction when you get a little writer’s block and need to think about something else.
The anomaly is the Nutcase. I have sold this Level 6, created by the Dutch puzzle inventor Oskar. I even put it back together. I’ve not idea how I got it apart, no idea how I got it back together.
It’s a little late in the game for this year, but I highly recommend the Hanayama puzzles as stocking stuffers.
And if there’s a family member you don’t really care for, give them a Level 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.