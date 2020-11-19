KENDALLVILLE — “Mrs. Conley the Lunch Lady” was a fixture at Rome City Elementary for more than 30 years, getting kids their lunches and helping out youngsters who maybe didn’t have the money for their afternoon meal.
Now, Dorothy Conley will be remembered at the school she worked for many more years to come through a memorial donation made by her son.
On Wednesday, her son Tim Conley made a $10,000 donation to Rome City Elementary in his mom’s memory, money that will help the school launch a new outdoor learning center to benefit students at East Noble’s northern elementary school.
Tim Conley, himself a 1974 East Noble graduate, shared his mom’s story with the East Noble School Board on Wednesday evening and about the 32 years she worked at the school before retiring in 1998.
Students there knew her as “Mrs. Conley the Lunch Lady,” where she sold meal tickets, help dole out food and did her part to encourage and support the many students who roved the halls over the years.
“She obviously made hundreds of friends and impacted thousands of students,” Tim Conley said. “By the time you were in the third or fourth grade, Mom knew you by first name.”
Dorothy Conley died Oct. 18, 2019, and the family began collecting funds in hopes of making a gift back to the school in her memory. Although delayed by the pandemic, that goal came to fruition Wednesday as Tim Conley delivered a $10,000 check to Rome City Elementary Principal Heather Green.
While originally Tim Conley had envisioned a fund to help cover the cost of lunches for students who couldn’t, he learned that wasn’t much of an issue at Rome City nowadays. Instead, in conversations with the Rome City staff, they decided to dedicate the money toward a new outdoor learning center instead.
Green explained that Rome City has wanted to revamp some of its outdoor space for a while now, especially as the school needs to replace some well-worn recess equipment at the school.
“We knew we wanted to do something new outside and wanted to ask the staff and students for some feedback,” she said. “It is going to take quite a while to continue to raise the money for that.”
Rome City Dean of Students Becky Essig said the plan will entail erecting a shelter outside like an awning or pavilion and then bringing in some picnic tables for outdoor dining, creating stenciled features like numbers, colors or maps on the voluminous blacktop and establishing other things like a vegetable garden and butterfly garden where staff and students can learn by doing.
Green said students have wanted to eat lunch outdoors for years now, so an outdoor pavilion with tables would be a way to finally achieve that and also tie into remembering Dorothy Conley’s connection to school lunch.
Essig has already applied for grants that can help the project along, but it will require more fundraiser and be phased over time.
Outside of Tim Conley’s $10,000 initial donation, he also informed school board members that an anonymous donor has agreed to match up to $1,500 of funds the school raises itself toward the project.
Green said Rome City might launch a “penny wars” fundraiser competition as one way to try to get that $1,500 match and help the project along.
