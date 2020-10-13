ALBION — In total, Noble County's new annex will cost about $14.5 million.
Construction of the new annex, which is being built west of the courthouse where the Noble County Prosecutor's building stands before it will be demolished to make way for the new facility, is only about two-thirds of that total cost.
On Tuesday, Noble County Commissioners accepted bids for construction of the new annex, which came in at a good price compared to initial estimates.
The county opened bids on Sept. 22 for the annex, pleased with the prices they got for the new building that will house most of the county's administrative offices once completed.
On Tuesday, Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who has been coordinating the project for the county, detailed the final prices along with construction management firm Weigand.
Since the county got such a good price on the base bid, it's able to add in all four alternates that were also bid — a performance bond, a storage basement, an outdoor plaza space and landscaping, and an underground snow-melt system for that plaza.
In total, construction with those four alternates is priced just under $10 million at $9,970,413.
Since Noble County is using Weigand through a construction manager as contractor process, the firm has to quote a maximum price for the project, which is the absolute top dollar amount the county would have to pay. If the project were to overrun that price, the extra cost is at the contractor's expense.
With contigencies in the budget, the guarantee maximum price on the project is slated to be $12,463,837.
Weigand's Kameron Hladish said the contingencies may or may not need to be used. The unknowns are generally bigger for any kind of underground work — as it's not uncommon for contractors to run into issues they aren't able to see, he said.
"We have our general conditions and moving into the allowances, all these allowances are kind of extra pots of money that would be a safety," Hladish said. "Some of them we may use only a portion of it, might not use any of it. With all these numbers we're confident this would cover any possible unforeseen conditions."
With that maximum price set, Smith detailed the total bond amount, which will also include reimbursement for owner costs — things the county has already paid in advance of the project — as there is room under the bond cap.
At most, Noble County could borrow $14.83 million for the project and Smith reported the final bond amount will settle at $14,535,752.
Smith said he's forwarding the information to the county's financial consultant, Jeff Peters, who will work with bond counsel to finalize the borrowing process for later this year.
The property tax impact should be relatively small for most homeowners. Earlier in the process, tax impacts were estimated at around $4-$20 per year for homeowners, depending on the price of their home, and about $30 per year per $100,000 of farmland.
Those figures are notably lower than what is common to pay for school building projects, for example, because the cost of the new annex is supported by the entire county's tax base.
