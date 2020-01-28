KENDALLVILLE — New homes mean new residents, which likely means new students.
For East Noble School Corp., the announcement of a new 70-unit subdivision being planned on Sherman Street across from South Side Elementary could be a financial boon for the school district.
East Noble is selling the 35.6-acre lot that it has owned since 2003. After initially being purchased as a potential off-site soccer facility for the high school, plans never materialized and the school listed the land for sale after the middle school referendum was approved in 2015.
Last week, developer BST Capital LLC announced plans to develop 56 single-family homes and 14 retirement-style villas in a new subdivision.
The development of new homes can help East Noble financially in two ways:
State funding
Most of East Noble’s budget is comprised of per-student funding the district receives from the state, so more students equals more funding.
The student funding goes into the district’s educational fund, which can be used to pay for most instructional expenses including teacher and building administrator salaries, instructional materials, special ed, vocational programs and extracurricular activities.
For 2020, that fund is approximately $23.3 million.
It’s impossible to know for sure how many new school-aged children would move into future homes, but schools have a general guideline when considering new housing, East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson said.
“We do not have an official formula for this; however, there has been a ‘rule of thumb’ that each single-family home equates to 1.5 children per home,” Linson said.
It’s unlikely any K-12 students would live in the retirement-style villas, which would be aimed at empty-nesters or seniors looking to downsize, but the ratio could be applied to the 56 single-family homes, which would give 84 students.
East Noble received approximately $6,700 per student enrolled, so 84 new students would account for an added $562,800 in annual funding, if all of those students were enrolled at the same time.
Since the subdivision is located across from South Side Elementary, all of the elementary school students would attend K-5 there. Linson said the school has space to accommodate and increase in enrollment, so facility expansions or a shift in Kendallville elementary boundaries with North Side Elementary likely wouldn’t be necessary.
A new subdivision could help to reduce or temporarily reverse the trend of East Noble’s declining enrollment.
Like all school districts in Noble and LaGrange counties, East Noble has been experiencing a steady enrollment decline for years, with East Noble’s numbers decreasing just about every year since 2009-10.
East Noble had 3,961 students at the 2009-10 high point, but logged enrollment of just 3,564 students for this school year. That was down 57 students from 2018-19.
Property taxes
Schools also receive funding from property taxes, which go to the district’s operations fund.
The operations fund is much smaller — $8.1 million in 2020 — which primarily covers facility operations and maintenance, transportation and capital improvements. Property taxes also go toward paying debt, notably the East Noble Middle School debt.
Per calculations made in an adjoining story analyzing the tax impact of the subdivision, the 70 homes would generate an estimated $116,200-$197,330 per year, depending on home values.
East Noble’s proportion of the Kendalville-Allen Township tax rate is approximately 31.2%, meaning the district could expect $36,254-$61,567 in tax revenue from a completely built-out subdivision.
Since the East Noble Middle School debt was approved by referendum, the district would get full tax dollars for the debt payment, even though houses in the new subdivision would likely hit property tax caps and therefore short local governments of some of the revenue they’d expect to collect.
