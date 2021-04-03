LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation is moving to its new home.
The foundation purchased the former Parkview occupational therapy building at the intersection of C.R. 250 East and U.S. 20 just west of LaGrange. That Parkview office relocated to Shipshewana.
The foundation purchased the building last year and recently finished remodeling the structure to better fit its needs. The foundation also added a large conference center to the building.
Octavia Yoder, the LCCF executive director, said the foundation needed to update its space and this building made more sense for the countywide organization. The foundation is moving out of a building at 109 E. Central Ave. in LaGrange
Foundation staff started moving files and other office equipment to the new building this week. Yoder said the foundation will be open for business at its new location on Monday and plans to host an open house celebrating the move later this month.
Yoder said that the foundation will be leaving some good but used office furniture behind. She added that furniture will be made available to other area not-for-profit organizations free of charge.
