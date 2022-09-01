AVILLA — With one new industrial park already filled and nearing completion, the Avilla Redevelopment Commission is already at least thinking about another, similar project.
Meeting in special session Wednesday, the Avilla Town Council awarded a bid to Fleming Excavating for $1.4 million to do that completion infrastructure work at its East Industrial Park.
Fleming had the lowest of the four bids submitted.
The town is short just more than $97,000 of direct funding for the project.
The town is using $548,000 it received in the last 55-acre plot of the new industrial land, $440,000 in CEDIT funds, $300,000 in grant funds from the Noble County Economic Development Corp. Investment Trust Fund and a $21,815 grant from I&M Power.
Town Manager Tena Woenker said the town could use TIF funds to make up the shortfall, since the industrial park is in that TIF district.
But Woenker said the quickness in which the industrial park was filled with new manufacturing has the RDC, which allocates TIF funds, already contemplating expanding the new industrial park, which is located to the southeast of the S.R. 3 and S.R. 8 intersection.
“We’re having such great success, it’s worth their time to look to the future,” Woenker said.
Such a project will require a lot of TIF monies. So Woenker has written a letter to the EDC to request an additional $100,000 in Investment Trust Funds to make up the shortfall.
Fleming will be putting in sewer line, a lift station, streets, stormwater, hydrants and other infrastructure items.
The town’s engineer on the project, Engineering Resources Inc., had estimated the cost of the project to be $1.6 million.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the council received a report on a large increase in its health insurance costs.
To maintain the current plan, the town’s monthly health insurance payments would increase from $36,685 per month or $430,740 annually, to $45,123 per month — $542,476 annually — for the town’s full-time employees. The town would have to come up with an additional $110,736 per year, an increase of more than 23%.
The town’s provider PHP, pointed out that the town had not received a large increase since before 2016. Even with the 23% increase, the town’s annual health insurance costs have averaged 6.71% over the last seven years.
“We knew it was going to raise,” Councilman Bill Krock said. “How are we going to pay for it? That’s the question.”
Clerk-Treasurer Rita Grocock said the additional monies are available and would be spread among the various departments. The police department, with six full-time employees, would have money taken from its overall budget, for example.
Council president Phil Puckett was in favor of the town eating the increase and keeping employee premiums at $1 per year.
“It’s well worth it,” Puckett said. “It’s a great perk.”
In a very competitive worker market, Councilman Paul Shepherd said he also wanted to keep the premiums the way they are.
“The bottom line is, I want to keep our people,” Shepherd said.
Krock said he wanted additional time to go through the number, and no vote was taken.
The council could vote on the proposal at its regularly scheduled meeting set for Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Avilla Town Hall.
