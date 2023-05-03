KENDALLVILLE — For the first time, Kendallville's Historic Preservation Commission said no to some proposed changes to a downtown building.
In an effort to prevent the loss of iconic arched windows — a feature of many downtown buildings, many of which have been bricked in over the years and therefore lost — commission members denied the replacement for 113-115 S. Main St.
The rest of the proposed upgrades to the building, which currently houses the Gauntlet game shop, were OK'd. But commissioner members weren't willing to lose another set of arched windows after recently losing some over the former A&G Gun Shop that happened without their knowledge.
Without that approval, the city can't issue a building permit for the work and it wouldn't be eligible to receive grant funds from a city facade program.
"Those are very distinctive windows, that's part of what gives it its 'notable' rating," Indiana Landmarks consultant Deb Parcell said of the seven arched windows on the second-floor facade. "I'm recommending you deny the windows that don't match the profile."
The project proposed by owner Roberty Lesley would include removal of the second-floor windows and replacement with an Andersen A-series windows, replacement of commercial glass doors with new glass doors, tuck pointing on mortar joints, cleaning and repainting the front facade and repairing damaged wood, and inspecting a sealing the wall cap, replacing it if needed.
Commission members had no issue with the rest of the list, but the windows were sticking point.
Parcell said Andersen doesn't make a arched window like those that currently exist in that building.
The Andersen website and A-series product guide does highlight mostly rectangular windows available for purchase, but does also offer the ability to make custom-shaped windows including springline and arched windows.
It's unclear from the application, however, whether the intention was to replace with similar arched-top windows. Commission members spoke Wednesday as if the intent was to put in rectangular windows and close up the arched space above them.
Kendallville's preservation guidelines state the size and shape of existing windows should be retained. If windows are more than 50% deteriorated, excluding glass condition, they should ideally be replaced with windows that match the existing size and shape.
"You hate to be so stiff ... but at the same time you don't want them to put trailer windows in," said commission president Jerry Spaw, referencing a replacement at the former Berhalter building across from city hall that was done before the preservation commission existed.
Commission members also wanted to be upfront after approving updates for the former A&G Supply at 203 S. Main St., which is in the midst of a major overhaul. The commission had approved facade changes but in an incremental fashion, asking the owners come back with updated plans once they had removed the existing facade and gotten a better idea of what their final plans were.
That didn't happen, however, and the second-floor windows were replaced without the commission getting a second look at the project.
The arches of those windows had already been bricked in even before the new owners got to it, Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson noted. So the replacement on that building wouldn't be a major change in character like would happen up the block at 113-115 S. Main.
Regardless, commission members wanted to be more overt and up front and moved to deny the window replacement.
In other business on Wednesday, the Historic Preservation Commission:
• Approved changes to Jansen Family Dentistry at 230 S. Main St.
Owners Doug and Susan Jansen plan to clean, tuck and paint the cinder block wall in the rear of the building, repair rotten wood around seven front-upper windows and wrap with aluminum and paint the front of the building in a new color scheme containing brown with accent colors of dark green, taupe and window trim in red.
Parcell expressed some concern about the window wrapping in aluminum, which should only be done as a last resort, but Susan Jansen explained the aluminum would only be on the window sill to help create an angle to wick water to the front of the building instead of where it's currently leaking, inside.
With that explanation, Parcell recommended a full approval and the board gave it.
Board member Terry Houshold complimented Jansen on her building, noting it's been one of downtown Kendallville's best. She thanked him and noted that the current paint was just too faded so it was time for update.
• Were informed about a recent code enforcement action sent to Kevin and Julie Walker about their building at 213 S. Main St., the former Paul's Pub location that been vacant for years.
Johnson noted it's a second enforcement letter they're receiving from the city after failing to address issues in the first one that deadlined in mid-April. The new action gives them 90 days from the issue date of April 24 to address deficiencies in the structure.
The notice was for information only as the enforcement action is being handled by the city building department. Any changes that get made, however, would have to come through the preservation commission for approval.
"Unfortunately we've been dealing with this building for years," Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said.
• Discussed the possibility of creating new historic districts, such as single-spot districts for key buildings like the former Kendallville High School, now the Community Learning Center.
Parcell also asked about residential historic zones, suggesting a "conservation district" that wouldn't control most updates but would have oversight over new construction, demolition or additions.
Board members were cool both ideas, especially dabbling into residential. While they recognized there are some notable historic properties, the commission appeared less than lukewarm to expanding its reach outside of the downtown corridor at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.