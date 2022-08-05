KENDALLVILLE — One of Indiana’s leading voices on philanthropy and the nonprofit sector, Bill Stanczykiewicz, will be the featured presenter at a special all-day workshop in September at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville.
Stanczykiewicz, director of The Fund Raising School at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis’ Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, will share his insights and strategies on board development and donor cultivation with nonprofit leaders and board members.
The event, which will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the CLC, is part of the Nonprofit Leadership Workshop Series. The series is hosted by the Community Foundation of Noble County, Crossroads United Way Serving Elkhart, LaGrange, and Noble Counties, and the Dekko Foundation. The CLC is located at 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville.
In addition to serving as director of The Fund Raising School, Stanczykiewicz is the senior assistant dean for external relations at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy and a clinical associate professor. Prior to joining IUPUI, he served as the president and CEO of the Indiana Youth Institute for 17 years. The Indianapolis-based nonprofit is devoted to healthy youth development and academic achievement throughout the state.
He has also worked as a staff member on the U.S. Senate’s Subcommittee on Children and Families and has been a board member on Indiana’s State Workforce Innovation Council and Education Roundtable.
Stanczykiewicz had a 10-year career in media and was a recipient of the of the Indiana Sportscaster of the Year award. He’s been named a Sagamore of the Wabash and a Next Generation Leader by the Rockerfeller Foundation.
The cost for the workshop on board engagement and donor cultivation is $50 per participant. Light refreshments will be provided, but those attending should plan on bringing their own lunches or eating out locally. To register, go to cfnoble.eventbrite.org.
Now in its fifth year, the Nonprofit Leadership Workshop Series brings together experts in their fields with nonprofit leaders and board members with the goal of helping to build stronger organizations. Workshops are focused on areas that are important to running healthy nonprofit organizations, such as budgets and financials, grantwriting, marketing and communications, programming, and leadership development.
For more information about the Sept. 15 workshop, please email Margarita White at the Community Foundation of Noble County at margarita@cfnoble.org or Sarah Larkin at the Dekko Foundation at slarkin@dekkofoundation.org.
