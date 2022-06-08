KENDALLVILLE — If downtown buildings owners want to get a bigger match for facade work to their buildings, they're going to need to bring forward some bigger projects.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission's 75/25 facade grant program was created to spur the same kind of big renovations as the city's $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant, so members made a tweak with the hope of getting some bigger projects in the hopper.
The commission brainstormed the 75/25 facade opportunity earlier this year in response to the city having more building owners lined up for renovations as part of the PreservINg Main Street grant than the city was reasonably going to be able to fund.
In total, 24 building owners had put their names in for a piece of the $2 million pot from the state pilot program that Kendallville was selected to take part in, with a very low-entry of 15% matching funds to access 85% grant dollars. City officials ranked those projects and then determined they'd start with 10 buildings, with the possibility of maybe tackling five more if money is available.
That still left several building owner out and the redevelopment offered to step up and try to keep the momentum alive.
What they formed was a $300,000 opportunity at a still-generous 75/25 split, with the stipulation that projects would follow the same rules as the PreservINg Main Street grant, meaning they would only fund permanent improvements to street-facing facades within the downtown historical district. Building owners can get up to $50,000 in grant dollars, so the program could fund some extremely large projects.
Roofs, awnings, signage, rear-of-building fixes could still be funded by the city's usual 50/50 matching program that's available year-round.
But, what happened after being introduced was the program was being tapped for small-scale fixes.
In May, the commission approved a 75/25 grant for a $1,761 to replace a BB-gun-damaged window at Betty Lou Designs & Graphics, then, on Wednesday, approved a grant for $4,957.43 at the new Emirick, Diggins and Zabona law office at 208 S. Main St.
Following the law office approval, President Loren Allen stopped to discuss the 75/25 program and whether they needed to institute some new stipulations to spur larger projects.
"The grants (the 50/50 and 75/25 programs) are almost identical now," Allen said. "They're the same. The difference is the property owner can get an extra 25% if they go through the historic. That wasn't really why we set that up, to do repairs."
Allen noted that he read a New Sun editorial following the board's May meeting questioning execution versus the initial intent of the grant, which was to be used for bigger renovations, and agreed that they probably needed to do something to spur only larger projects.
"It's up to us to maybe come up with a solution so we're not pulling the historic grant to do basic maintenance," Allen said. "How we can change it, change the wording of the grants?"
While the board had previously set a maximum grant award for the program, commission member Tara Streb suggested they also consider a project minimum, suggesting $10,000.
Fellow commission members Carla Lowe and Joe Sells asked some follow-up questions and clarified that $10,000 would be a minimum project estimate, meaning that building owners would have to put up $2,500 of their own money minimum to qualify for the more generous 75/25 split.
"The repair has to be $10,000 or more," Lowe said.
At that level, smaller projects like painting or window replacements or some siding work likely wouldn't meet the threshold. Building owners would have to do something more substantial — maybe a combination of several fixes or something inherently pricey — to qualify for the 75/25 split.
Month-to-month, as the commission considers its usual facade requests, most typically fall well under $10,000 with the exception of roof replacements, which don't qualify for the 75/25 program since it's following the guidelines of the PreservINg Main Street program.
Commission members were in agreement and added the new stipulation that projects seeking the historic facade program with the 75/25 match must exceed $10,000 in order to apply.
In other business Wednesday morning, the commission:
• Approved a 50/50 matching grant for an $11,000 roof repair for the vacant former Paul's Pub building at 213 S. Main St.
• Tabled a facade request for 207-209 S. Main St. for a roof repair due to some technical issues with how quotes for the work were submitted, since the buildings are technically titled to two different owner entities. The owner did get three quotes for the work spanning both buildings and was agreeable to working with the contractors to address the paperwork issue.
• Discussed an update on the downtown speaker system. The project is stalled while the city figures out where it can host the audio control panel. Discussions are ongoing with the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce to host it in that building, but no agreement has yet been reached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.