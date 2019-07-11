KENDALLVILLE — Country singer Jordan Davis will be the headlining grandstand act at this year’s Noble County Community Fair, which kicks off next week.
The fair officially starts Monday — although pre-fair activities get underway Saturday — and runs through next Saturday.
As usual, 4-H competitions will be a major feature of this year’s event, along with plenty of belt-busting fair food, free entertainment throughout the day and evening and a nightly grandstand show.
Pre-fair activities at the Noble County Fairgrounds begin as soon as tomorrow as project judging gets underway — and the 4-H ice cream stand will be open and slinging cups of ice cream for what’s expected to be a hot day — as additional setup and project judging runs through the weekend.
The 6 p.m. parade kicks off the festivities, featuring numerous floats and this year’s Miss Noble County Fair, Sierra Gonzalez.
The fair begins officially bright and early Monday and runs through Saturday. Here’s a look at what’s on tap for the week:
Saturday
Ice cream flavors of the day: Raspberry & Salted Carmel
8 a.m. — 4-H Mini projects check-in (Beef & Dairy Arena), project check-in (Log Cabin & Mini Barn), rabbitt check-in
9 a.m. — Floral Hall Open Class registration
10 a.m. — Gas and steam tractor registration (Gas & Steam Area); ISFC Standardbred Harness Racing (Grandstand, free)
10:30 a.m. — 4-H Mini projects judging (Beef & Dairy Arena); 10:30 a.m. 4-H project judging (Log Cabin); 4-H project judging (Mini Barn)
10:45 a.m. — 4-H demonstartion and public speaking activity (Steer Barn)
Noon — Poultry check-in
12:30 p.m. — Floral Hall Open Class judging
2 p.m. — 4-H alpaca check-in
3:30 p.m. — Floral Hall opens to public, Floral Hall Open Class bake sale
4 p.m. — 4-H pre-Sunday project check-in (Log Cabin & Mini Barn); 4-H swine carcass and gilt weigh-in
7 p.m. — 4-H swine carcass and gilt Show (Swine/Sheep/Goat Barn)
Sunday
Ice cream flavors of the day: Pina colada & mango
9 a.m. — 4-H alpaca show, costume class (Beef & Dairy Arena)
10 a.m. — Church service by Cornerstone Fellowship (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
11 a.m. — 4-H check-in (Log Cabin & Mini Barn)
Noon — Gas and steam tractor registration (Gas & Steam Area); Floral Hall open
1 p.m. — 4-H projects judging (Log Cabin & Mini Barn)
2 p.m. — Rabbit showmanship (Swine Arena); Youth Talent Contest Registration (Free Entertaiment Pavilion)
2:30 p.m. — Youth Talent Contest (Free Entertaiment Pavilion)
3 p.m. — Floral Hall Lighting Ceremony
4 p.m. — Rabbit breed show (Swine Arena)
5 p.m. — 4-H horse and pony check-in; parade line up (East Noble High School)
6 p.m. — Cannon firing; parade (Theme: Heroes in the Heartland)
7 p.m. — Vesper service by Northeast Indiana Worship (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
Monday Senior Citizen Day
Sponsor of the Day: Noble County Pork Producers
Ice cream flavors of the day: Lemon & key lime
8 a.m. — Livestock (except swine) check-in; swine check-in
9 a.m. — Euchre, seniors only (Free Entertainment Pavilion); Horse and pony show halter, English, showmanship (Horse & Pony Arena);
10 a.m. — Merchants building open; Floral Hall and new porch open
Noon — Nick’s oldies show (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
1 p.m. — Bingo, seniors only (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
4 p.m. — Nick’s kids show (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
5 p.m. — Poultry showmanship (Swine Arena); $20.00 arm bands for Beer’s & Jessop’s amusement rides; activties and carmel corn (Gas & Steam Area)
5:30 p.m. — Miss Noble County photo booth (Near Merchants Building)
6 p.m. — Exhibition poultry/pigeon show (Swine Arena); Nick’s kids show (Free Entertainment Pavilion); cannon firing
7 p.m. — 3 Bar J Rodeo (Grandstand)
8 p.m. — Midway Magic (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
Tuesday Kid’s Day/$2 Tuesday
Sponsor of the Day: Taylor Made, A Lippert Components Company
Ice cream flavors of the day: Pink cotton candy and birthday cake
Sign up to win a free bike, one girl and on boy, sponsored by Walmart. You must participate in an activity to sign up and win. Bicycles will be given away Thursday evening.
9 a.m. — Dairy show (Beef and Dairy Arena), horse and pony pleasure show (Horse & Pony Arena)
10 a.m. — Free education station (Log Cabin); activities, games, and make-it take-it projects by Kendallville Public Library (Free Entertainment Pavilion); Merchants building open; Floral Hall open
Noon — Nick’s Kids Show (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
1 p.m. — $15 Armbands with Beer’s & Jessop’s amusement rides; “Antique” tractor weigh-in for pulls on Wednesday and Thursday (Gas & Steam Area)
1:30 p.m. — RC cars racing (Infield Entrance)
2 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
4 p.m. — Sheep show (Swine Arena)
4:30 p.m. — Little Miss & Mister Contest, registration at 4 p.m. (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
5 p.m. — Gas and steam activities and carmel corn (Gas & Steam Area); $20 arm bands with Beer’s & Jessop’s amusement rides
5:30 p.m. — Miss Noble County photo booth (near the Merchants Building)
6 p.m. — RC cars racing (Infield Entrance); gas and steam shelling corn and threshing wheat (Gas & Steam Area); cannon firing; Nick’s Kids Show (Free Entertainment Pavilion); dairy steer and feeder steer show (Beef & Dairy Arena); gas and steam “Learn how to Drive a Tractor” (Gas & Steam Area)
7 p.m. — Stock truck pulls (Grandstand)
8 p.m. — RC cars racing (Infield Entrance)
8:30 p.m. — Wiggs-Ness-Finken-Overdrive Band (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
Wednesday Ladies Day/Pantry Day
Sponsor of the Day: Parkview Noble Hospital
Ice cream flavors of the day: Chocolate mint & cookie dough
Ladies Day activities in Free Entertainment Pavilion. All Ladies Day events coordinated by Noble County Extension Homemakers.
9 a.m. — Swine show (Swine Arena); alpaca showmanship and obstacle show (Beef & Dairy Arena); Ladies Day activities (Free Entertainment Pavilion); “Spice” Bake-A-Rama (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
9:30 a.m. — “Olive Oil 101” program (Free Entertainment Pavilion); draft horse show — showmanship, halter, under saddle and pony ground drive (Horse & Pony Arena)
10 a.m. — “Spice” Bake-A-Rama judging (Free Entertainment Pavilion); Merchants Building Open; Beer’s and Jessop’s Carnival and food pantry can drive day; Floral Hall open
11 a.m. — Bake walk (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
1 p.m. “Spice” Bake-A-Rama public food auction (Free Entertainment Pavilion); cat show (4-H Exhibit Hall)
2 p.m. — “The Ins and Outs of Upcycle Clothing” program (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
3 p.m. — Adult craft by Kendallivlle Public Library (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
4 p.m. — $20 arm bands Beer’s & Jessop’s amusement rides
5 p.m. — Horse and pony barrels, poles and flags show (Horse & Pony Arena); Boer goat show (Location TBD); commercial poultry show (Swine Arena); gas and steam activities and carmel corn (Gas & Steam Area)
5:30 p.m. — Miss Noble County photo booth (near the Merchants Building)
6 p.m. — Cannon firing; Zumba (Free Entertainment Pavilion); antique tractor pull, exhibitors only (Gas & Steam Area); RC cars racing (Infield Entrance)
7 p.m. — KOI dirt drags (Grandstand); gas and steam youth tractor pull (Gas & Steam Area)
8 p.m. — RC cars racing (Infield Entrance)
Thursday High School Day
Sponsor of the Day: Noble County Disposal
Ice cream flavors of the day: Coffee and toffee
8 a.m. — Dairy goat show (Swine Arena)
9 a.m. — Beef show (Beef & Dairy Arena)
9:30 a.m. — Draft horse show, showmanship, horse ground drive, cart and hitch (Horse & Pony Arena)
10 a.m. — Merchants Building open, Floral Hall open; Kids City & Drug Free Noble County fun activities (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
11 a.m. — Face painting and balloon art (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
1 p.m. — Pets show (Exhibit Hall); Tiny Bubbles (Free Entertainment Pavilion); 4-H Pet Show (4-H Exhibit Hall)
3 p.m. — Tiny Bubbles (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
4 p.m. — Non-4-H auction livestock animals released; RC cars racing (Infield Entrance)
5 p.m. — $20 arm bands Beer’s & Jessop’s amusement rides; horse and pony speed and action, keyhole show (Horse & Pony Arena); gas and steam activities and carmel corn (Gas & Steam Area)
5:30 p.m. — Inclognito Cloggers (Free Entertaiment Pavilion); Miss Noble County Photo Booth (near Merchants Building)
6:00 p.m. — Cannon firing; antique tractor pull exhibitors only (Gas & Steam Area); RC cars racing (Infield Entrance)
7:00 p.m. — Jordan Davis concert (Grandstand); Round Robin showmanship contest (Horse & Pony Arena)
8 p.m. — RC cars racing (Infield Entrance)
8:30 p.m. — Steel Rail Band (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
Friday Veterans Day
Sponsor of the Day: Kendallville Iron & Metal
Ice cream flavors of the day: Peach and blueberry delight
9 a.m. — 4-H livestock auction (Swine Arena)
10 a.m. — Merchants Building open; Floral Hall open
1 p.m. — Mini 4-H horse and pony showmanship (Horse & Pony Arena)
2 p.m. — RC cars racing (Infield Entrance)
2:30 p.m. — Horse and pony costume class, awards (Horse & Pony Arena)
3:30 p.m. — Horse and pony checkout (after awards)
4:30 p.m. — RC cars racing (Infield Entrance)
5 p.m. — $20 arm bands Beer’s & Jessop’s amusement rides; Soaring Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Program (Free Entertainment Pavilion); gas and steam activities and carmel corn (Gas & Steam Area)
5:30 p.m. — Miss Noble County photo booth (near Merchant’s Building)
6 p.m. — Cannon firing; RC cars racing (Infield Entrance)
7 p.m. — Noble County’s Got Talent (Grandstand)
8 p.m. — RC cars racing (Infield Entrance)
8:30 p.m. — Amanda Baugh Band (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
Saturday Demo Derby Day
Ice cream flavors of the day: Pumpkin pie and New York cheesecake
9 a.m. — Garden tractor pulls (Grandstand); 4-H projects released
10 a.m. — Merchants Building open; Floral Hall open
1 p.m. — Pedal pull, registration at noon (Free Entertainment Pavilion); $15 arm bands Beer’s & Jessop’s amusement rides
3:30 p.m. — RC cars racing (Infield Entrance)
5 p.m. — $20 arm bands Beer’s & Jessop’s amusement rides
5:30 p.m. — Miss Noble County photo booth (near the Merchants Building)
6 p.m. — Cannon firing; Open Class checkout (Floral Hall)
6:15 p.m. — RC cars sponsor race (Infield Entrance)
6:30 p.m. — RC cars racing tournament (Infield Entrance)
7 p.m. — International Demolition Derby (Grandstand); gas and steam, food booth in the pit area for derby
8 p.m. — RC cars racing (Infield Entrance)
8:30 p.m. — Adam & Nefy Band (Free Entertainment Pavilion)
