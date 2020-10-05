KENDALLVILLE — Free testing for COVID-19 is still available in Kendallville, but scheduling a time is a bit different now than before.
Starting Monday, the COVID-19 testing site in the Community Learning Center had different hours, but also began accepting walk-in appointments.
Now, the clinic is open from 1-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The website to set up an appointment is different, too. Instead of going to the previous link provided, people wanting a test are now asked to visit scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov or call the testing site at 242-9174.
The testing is free and has always been available to the public, no matter if they are symptomatic or not. Children must be at least two years old and have parental consent to be tested.
The Noble County Health Department asks that those waiting for test results quarantine themselves as much as possible to stop virus spread in case their test is positive.
The CLC became a site to get a free COVID-19 test back in May when OptumServe Health Services was administering the test.
Those getting tested have been asked to come in only through door 16 on the north side of the building off the Sheridan Street entrance.
Everyone, separately, receives the nasal swab test in one room, then leave through a different door.
To date, Noble County has had 955 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, on 9,456 total tests, the highest in the four-county area.
Noble County has tested about 19.8 people per 100, the highest rate in northeast Indiana excepet for Elkhart County, at about 25.5 per 100.
The local testing site is likely why Noble County tests more than other area counties, with DeKalb County having about 6,200 tests, Steuben with over 5,100 and LaGrange County with just 3,800.
The CLC is located at 401 E. Diamond Street in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.