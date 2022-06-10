ALBION — A Kendallville man already in the Noble County Jail on a probation violation relating to his status as a sex or violent offender has been charged with five additional felonies.
Four of those are Level 5 felony charges involving the creation of accounts on social media/internet dating sites.
Edward Alan Rose, 55, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was formally charged Monday and had his initial court appearance Wednesday in Noble Circuit Court. He has been charged with four counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 5 felony; and a count of a sex offender failing to possess identification with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony.
A Level 5 felony conviction carries a sentencing range of 1 to 6 years in prison with an advisory sentence of 3 years.
During his initial hearing Wednesday in Noble Circuit Court, Rose waived his right to ask for bond to be set in the new cases. Rose could petition the court for a bond hearing at a later date.
The new counts allege that Rose failed to register:
• a Facebook account which he created on Aug. 6, 2021;
• an account on Christianfilipino.com, a dating website, which he created on Sept. 5, 2021;
• an account on Jollyromance.com, a dating website, which is created on Sept. 5, 2021; and
• an account on Orchidromance.com, a dating website, which is created on Sept. 5, 2021.
According to terms of his probation, Rose was required to go to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and register these accounts which he had created, according to Deputy Whitney D’Angelo.
People on probation for such offenses are required to register them so authorities can monitor their activity, D’Angelo said.
The failure to possess identification charge alleges he failed to keep his address current on his identification. He has a conviction for that same offense in Noble Superior Court on Aug. 13, 2019.
Rose has been incarcerated in the Noble County Jail since Sept. 30, 2021, on a warrant charging a probation violation.
The new charges stem form information provided by the Noble County Probation Department, which became aware of the new accounts and notified Noble County police.
Rose was put on they sex offender registry after being convicted of child molesting, a Class C felony, on July 15, 1997, in Kosciusko County.
He was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender on Aug. 30, 2019, in Noble Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison for that offense. The Indiana Department of Correction’s website said his projected release date was Aug. 5, 2021.
He had previously been convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Lake County in 2015 and 2010.
