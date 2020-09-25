Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Jordan A. Baker, 20, of the 800 block of Ninth Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Baker was held on $500 bond.
Travis W. Bolen, 38, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Bolen was held on $1,000 cash bond.
Blas Garcia Mendoza, 43, of the 2400 block of Widsor Woods Lane, Norcross, Georgia, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Mendoza was held without bond.
Brad D. Gossett, 33, of the 200 block of West Jefferson Street, Albion, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Gossett was held on $20,000 bond.
Joshua W. Miller, 35, of the 900 block of Lane 210, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, was arrested at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Miller was held without bond.
Ashley M. Murphy, 36, of the 700 block of Liberty Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Murphy was held without bond.
Dustin J. Rupert, 25, homeless, was arrested at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Rupert was held on $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.