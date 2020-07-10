Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Eulice G. Combs, 39, of the 2800 block of North Clark Street, Kimmell, was booked at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Gary J. Fitzgerald, 35, of the 10400 block of Bitterroot Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Fitzgerald was held on $3,170.63 cash bond.
Zachary D. Jervis, 21, of the 2300 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two warrant charging violation of drug court. Jervis was held without bond.
Jonathan L. Perkins, 31, of the 200 block of High Street, LaOtto, was arrested at 1:27 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Angela D. Brickey, 30, of the 2600 block of North C.R. 650W, Kimmell, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Naing Naing, 49, of the 300 block of West Concord Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Naing was held on $1,750 bond.
Jacob D. Pigg, 30, of the 400 block of East C.R. 900N, Huntington, was arrested at 5:17 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Elias Salazar, 28, of the 400 block of McLean Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Salazar was held on $10,000 bond.
Misael Salazar Jr., 41, of the 400 block of McLean Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Salazar was held without bond.
Brooke N. Stauffer, 34, of the 7900 block of Highland Drive, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of vising a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Stauffer was held without bond.
Faustino J. Vasquez III, 29, of the 1600 block of St. Mary’s Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Vasquez was held without bond.
