KENDALLVILLE — For the first time ever, Bixler Lake Campground will welcome guests to two brand-new cabins when the season opens in a few weeks.
Stray snowflakes and a blustery wind Thursday didn’t keep park employees Craig Myers and Bob Crosby from installing the insulation, wall covering, electrical outlets and yes — an air conditioner — in one of the two cabins.
Park director Dawn McGahen said the cabins offer another option for camping experiences at the city-owned campground on the east side of the 117-acre Bixler Lake.
“The cabins are 14 by 20 feet with loft,” McGahen said. “A full size bed will be in the loft and twin bunks beds below. It will sleep five.”
The cabins are placed near the back of the campground next to a wetland area, but are very near to the campground’s restrooms and showers.
Cabin amenities include three windows, full insulation in the ceiling, walls and floors, an overhead light and electric service, mini fridge and wall-mounted air conditioner.
The interior walls are finished with hardwood donated by Wible’s U-Pick Hardwoods in South Milford. Do it Best Hardware in Kendallville donated the air conditioners, door locks and other hardware. The floor covering will be a waterproof laminate.
The beds will have vinyl mattresses that will be disinfected after every reserved stay. Bed frames will feature carved decorative designs from nature.
Outside amenities include a shaded front porch, charcoal grill, picnic table and fire ring.
McGahen said cabin campers will have to bring their own food, supplies and bedding just as they would for any campsite.
The cabins are expected to be ready for occupancy by Memorial Day, but dates can be reserved now by calling the park office at 260-347-1064.
Meanwhile, preparation is well underway at the nearby Kendallville Outdoor Sports Complex before opening day April 12. Fields have to be rolled and dragged, sometimes repeatedly if it rains, to be game-ready.
Weekend tournaments begin April 15, drawing many players, coaches and spectators to Kendallville. Youth baseball begins play on April 30.
The number of youth playing baseball at the complex, expanded in 2018-19, is increasing, McGahen said.
Leagues using the Outdoor Sport Complex include co-ed slow pitch softball, men’s slow pitch softball, youth baseball, youth softball, FC Resolution soccer for older teens and young adults; YMCA rag ball, and Noble Area Soccer Association. Each leagues has its own organizing representative. Call the park office for information on these leagues and their representatives.
The complex will have a chance to showcase itself in September, when the National Softball Association World Series Silver Qualifying Games comes to town to play a national tournament.
“The NSA has state chapters, “McGahen said. “This tournament will draw Michigan and Ohio teams here. The neat thing about that is it leads to hosting more (national tournaments).”
Ryan Alwine, the outdoor complex’s new facilities manager, has attended a national NSA conference in Florida to learn more about the requirements and needs of national tournament associations.
The concessions stands at the complex at managed in-house by the park department. Rosie Miller is concessions manager and is looking to hire seasonal help for concessions, day camp, campground and maintenance.
McGahen doesn’t expect to see much effect on Kendallville’s sports complex if and when the recently announced Auburn sports complex becomes a reality. For one thing, the facilities will be different.
“The youth leagues will stay local. Travel teams that play year round need indoor facilities,” she said. “We want to step up our game” by adding the cabins and offering discounts to visiting athletes and coaches whenever possible.
