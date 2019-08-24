WOLF LAKE — On Thursday, tour-goers got a view of Merry Lea’s expansive nature preserve that most people don’t get to see.
Merry Lea Environmental Center, operated by Goshen College, is 1,189 acres of outdoor classroom for environmental science and sustainable agriculture. Most ecosystems in Indiana can be seen in this place near tiny Wolf Lake.
On Thursday, Goshen College professor Bill Minter took a small group of landowners, master naturalist students and environmental professionals on a secret-garden tour of Merry Lea’s prairies, savannas and black oak woodlands near High Lake on the property’s southwest side. This section of Merry Lea is not open to the public.
Minter is the director of land management for the college and a professor of environmental science. He’s spent years studying the tree and plant species and working on the restoration and recreation of these ecosystems.
The group gathered for Minter’s introduction before heading out for a two-hour hike through the black oak woodland, the savanna and lastly, the prairie with its head-high grasses.
Minter said some landscapes are historic or restored, meaning that the landscape existed naturally there or it has been put back to its original condition. He said “recreated” landscapes are those that have been man-made in a location for purposes of education and biodiversity.
Minter explained that time and space played a part in the creation of Merry Lea.
“Ten thousand to 15,000 years ago, the glaciers receded and left 150 acres of kettle lakes. Two-thirds to three-fourths of Merry Lea was one kettle lake,” he said.
The tour was on higher ground not covered by water, Minter said. Native Americans lived on this high ground and built campfires for centuries. Surprisingly, the high ground is pure sand.
Minter began to show examples of indicator plants that give clues to the type of ecosystem in a section. Sedge grass is an indicator of open oak woodlands. He pointed out knee-high black oak seedlings scattered over the hillside. Trees that have open branches are indicators of more sunlight; trees that grow straight up with little branches are exposed to more shade.
Sunlight and fire are key ingredients in the life of prairies, savannas and oak woodlands. Oak woodlands need an open canopy where sunlight filters in most of the day. Maples and elms grow in a closed canopy with mostly shade.
“Fire removes stuff,” Minter said. Fire is a disturbance that maintains the ecosystem, allowing the burn-resistant plants to thrive and eliminating competition from the less fire-resistant plants. Black oak seedlings are fire-resistant and thrive in the semi-shaded area.
Minter then led the group toward a grass-covered sand dune with few trees — the savanna, which requires open sunlight. He noted that wildflowers bloom later in prairies and woodlands than the common early-spring wildflowers in a deep forest. “The lower plants have already bloomed. They die down and give more sunlight to the other plant species.
Minter’s last stop was near High Lake to see the management of cattails. He said the cattails obscuring the shoreline had been removed, but noted a peninsula of cattails jutting out into High Lake can’t be managed effectively.
Minter said that prairies, savannas and oak woodlands also serve as homes for birds, insects and wildlife, providing the food and cover that they need to thrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.