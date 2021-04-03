AVILLA — The Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a free live workshop on Converting Agricultural Equipment for No-Till/Low-Till Farming.
The workshop is titled, “Live from Avilla: Converting Agricultural Equipment for No-Till/Low-Till Farming.” It will take place April 13 from 9-10 a.m.
Conventional farming methods that turn over the top layer of soil before seeding promote soil erosion and an imbalance in soil health, the district said. No-till farming methods require special equipment (disc seeders or agricultural drills) that deliver the least soil disturbance possible.
The benefits of no-till farming far outnumber those of tillage-based systems, the district said. It allows soil structure to stay intact and also protects the soil by leaving crop residue on the soil surface. Derek Thompson, district conservationist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will share his first-hand knowledge of what changes need to be made to conventional farming equipment to accommodate no-till farming methods. Participants will be able to ask questions.
Registration is not necessary. People can visit the Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District’s webpage: allenswcd.org, and follow the “Live from Avilla” Zoom link to join the workshop.
For more information, contact the Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District at (260) 484-5848, ext. 3.
