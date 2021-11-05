Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Alan V. Bepler, 38, of the 11600 block of Riverside Drive, Constantine, Michigan, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Bepler was held on $2,500 bond.
Trevor A. Grady, 21, of the 4500 block of South C.R. 1175E, Hudson, was arrested at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Grady was held without bond.
Anthony M. Hoover, 41, of the 1100 block of North C.R. 1000W, Cromwell, was booked at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a Level 4 felony.
Jay J. King, 33, of the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Hillary J. Scare, 34, homeless, of Kendallville, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Scare was released on her own recognizance.
Jeremy J. Shoda, 38, of the 500 block of Stit Street, Wabash, was arrested at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Shoda was released on his own recognizance.
Ely Ybarra, 36, of the 400 block of Joy Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Ybarra was held without bond.
