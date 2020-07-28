Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Robert M. Blum, 53, of the 1800 block of East C.R. 1000N, Rome City, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Friday by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant. No charging information provided. Blum was held on $2,500 bond.
Joseph M. Fazzaro, 23, of the 3400 block of Winter Street, Fort Wayne, was booked at 6:39 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Rebecca N. Hughes, 25, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 1:28 p.m. Friday on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Hughes was held without bond.
Joshua E. Jellison, 40, of the 300 block of West Parsonage Street, Hudson, was arrested at 12:17 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 5 felony. Jellison was held without bond.
Dylan A. McGuire, 20, of the 5600 block of South C.R. 100E, Churubusco, was arrested at 12:09 p.m. Friday by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant. McGuire was held on $2,500 bond.
Gregory D. Miller, 45, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Miller was held without bond.
Josette M. Speaker, 46, of the 300 block of South Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Speaker was held on $2,500 bond.
Jason E. Trowbridge, 39, of the 300 block of South C.R. 950W, Kimmell, was arrested 8 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor. Trowbridge was held without bond.
Teofilo Estrada Jr., 25, of the 300 block of West College Street, Ligonier, was booked at 9:27 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Kody O. Firestone 25, of the 300 black of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Firestone was held on $2,500 bond.
Eric D. Geller, 19, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was booked at 9:08 a.m. to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge.
Daniel R. Lytle Jr., 40, of the 400 block of Sherman Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Lytle was held without bond.
Brandon M. Robinson, 26, of the 400 block of East Michael Street, Fremont, was arrested at 2:34 a.m. Sunday by Albion police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Robinson was held on $2,500 bond.
Hope D. Rowlison, 22, of the 300 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Rowlison was held on $2,500 bond.
Mario A. Somerset, 40, of the 00 block of Lane 114, Big Turkey Lake Stroh, was booked at 9:06 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Leonard E. Sutton, 43, of the 200 block of Scott Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Sutton was held without bond.
Harry J. Zimmerman, 32, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was booked at 8:57 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Jessica L. Davis, 34, of the 900 block of Earnest Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Sunday by Wolcottville police on charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor. Davis was held on $2,500 bond.
Kyle J. Ferrell, 27, of the 00 block of lane 275B, Turkey Lake, Hudson, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Ferrell was held on $2,500 bond.
