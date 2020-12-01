ALBION — The Central Noble girls basketball team built an early lead with some stingy defense then made enough free throws down the stretch to hold off Goshen Tuesday, 32-28.
The win improved the Cougars to 3-0 on the season. Goshen fell to 2-1.
Central Noble returns to action Friday against Angola in the first half of a girls/boys doubleheader.
Seniors Lydia Andrews and Bridgette Gray led the Cougars vs. the Redhawks with 12 and 8 points, respectively. Andrews also grabbed a team-high five rebounds. Central Noble got six points apiece from senior Casey Hunter and sophomore Meghan Kiebel.
Goshen was led by 6-foot-3 senior standout Brynn Shoup-Hill’s 17 points and game-high eight rebounds. No other Redhawks scored more than five points.
Goshen spent most of the game with four players on the floor taller than the tallest Cougar, but Central Noble still held its own on the glass, trailing only 23-19 in that statistic when the final horn sounded.
The Cougars also played with more composure, committing only seven turnovers compared to Goshen’s 13 in the final half.
Goshen pulled within 24-21 in the latter stages of the fourth quarter on a bucket by Shoup-Hill, who scored 13 of her 17 points in the final two quarters.
But Gray responded with an old fashioned three-point play to push the lead to 27-21 with 1:55 to play in the contest.
Kiebel then added two free throws to push the lead back to 29-21 with 1:17 remaining.
Goshen scored the next four points to draw within 29-25, but Andrews hit two more free throws to make it 31-25 with 12.7 seconds to play.
Shoup-Hill was fouled attempting a three-pointer on the next possession, but Gray closed things out with a free throw with 1.3 seconds to play.
Central Noble dominated the early going, lead 10-2 after one quarter and 18-7 at the half.
In the first two periods, the Cougars’ defense forced Goshen into 2-of-17 shooting from the field with six turnovers. In the first half, Central Noble was 6-for-16 from the floor and committed only three turnovers.
Andrews, despite being a good eight inches shorter than Shoup-Hill, guarded the Goshen star most of the night, limiting Shoup-Hill’s touches, particularly in the first half.
For the game, Goshen was 9-for-33 from the field. Central Noble finished 9-for-32. Goshen made 9-of-13 free throws on the night, but Central Noble converted on 12-of-16.
