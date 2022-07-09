Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Todd K. Barry, 50, of the 200 block of Barnum Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Barry was held without bond.
Vicki S. Gardner, 60, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 1:27 a.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gardner was released on her own recognizance.
Ossie A. Martin, 29, of the 900 block of Hugh Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Martin was held without bond.
James J. Miller, 53, of the 200 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony’ possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Miller was also held on two warrants for which no charging information was provided. Miller was held without bond.
Shawn S. Seigel, 51, of the 5200 block of North Blue Lake Road, Churubusco, was booked at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Erica R. Whitehead, 29, of the 4400 block of West C.R. 750N, Larwill, was arrested at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Whitehead was held without bond.
Ronda S. Keyser, 54, of the 12500 block of Bond Lane, Middlebury, was arrested at 12:22 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Keyser posted $3,500 bond and was released.
Fidel A. Murillo, 26, of the 300 block of Riverview Drive, Albion, was arrested at 9 p.m. Thursday by Albion Police on a charge of battery on a child, a Level 6 felony. Murillo was held without bond.
Tina L. Riecke, 65, of the 700 block of South C.R. 700E, Avilla, was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Riecke was held on $2,500 bond.
Dalton Slone, 34, of Cromwell, was arrested at 11:59 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on three counts of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance. Slone was then arrested again at 5:43 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. He was then held without bond following his second arrest.
Jonathan J. Spaw, 57, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Spaw was held without bond.
Tommy A. Sutton, 40, of the 7400 block of South S.R. 327, Hudson, was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Sutton was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.