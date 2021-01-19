Potholes aside, Indiana is a pretty great place to drive around, at least according to a new ranking from online financial services website WalletHub.
In their 2021 Best and Worst States to Drive In rankings, WalletHub ranks Indiana as No. 2 overall for drivers, coming in behind only Texas.
Every real Hoosier has a nightmare story or two to share about Indiana roadways, but outside of just road quality the state ranked well in other categories like access to auto repair shops, auto maintenance costs and gas prices.
"People want to know that they will be driving on safe, well-maintained roads before heading out," WalletHub wrote in its report. "Road conditions naturally aren’t consistent across the entire country. To identify the states with the most positive driving experiences, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 key indicators of a positive commute. Our data set ranges from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality."
Across four over-arching categories, Indiana ranked second for cost of ownership and maintenance, 19th for access to vehicles and maintenance, 22nd for traffic and infrastructure and 33rd for safety.
Other categories looked at put the state fourth overall for road quality, 10th for auto maintenance costs, 14th for car dealerships per capita, 15th for auto-repair shops per capita, 19th for average gas prices, 26th for car theft rate and 29th for traffic fatality rate.
The ratings may raise the question, does Indiana have so many dealerships and auto repair shops because Hoosiers really love cars or because Hoosiers beat their cars up and need fixes and replacements more often than other states?
Texas took the top spot in the rankings while Hawaii was rated the worst state for driving. Neighboring Kentucky was sixth overall, Ohio was 10th, Illinois 14th and Michigan — maybe the only people in the Midwest who complain about roads more than Hoosiers — ranked 38th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.