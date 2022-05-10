KENDALLVILLE — Now three years into doing curbside bulk junk and large item pickups, Kendallville residents aren't showing any signs of slowing down.
Residents are apparently still cleaning out homes, basements, garages and sheds and have plenty of stuff to pitch.
This year's April curbside bulk pickup event resulted in residents tossing 113.7 tons of stuff, almost exactly the same as the April 2021 total of 113.4 tons.
City residents now receive twice-annual bulk pickup service through Kendallville's citywide residential trash contract with Noble County Disposal, which started in 2021.
Prior to that, the city opted to pay out-of-pocket in 2019 to do a citywide cleanup date, the first that it had in more than a decade, then had another in fall 2020 before the new citywide hauling contract went into effect this year.
As part of that contract, which Noble County Disposal won through 2025, Kendallville now gets two bulk pickup days per year.
During the first event in 2019, residents tossed 167 tons of garbage, followed by 158.04 tons of items in September 2020. The city paid out-of-pocket for those two cleanup events, with those being the first times the city held curbside pickup dates since before the Great Recession's start in 2008.
In 2021 — the first year that the city did bulk pickups twice in the year with Noble County Disposal — the total rose to 190.67 tons for the year, with 113.4 tons in April and 77.27 tons thrown out in September.
Although totals had decreased at each individual pickup since first started in 2019, this spring represented a bounce back up with bigger throw-out tonnage.
Kendallville's contract with Noble County Disposal stipulates a rate of $152 per hour for trash trucks to patrol the city, picking up at the curb, with a disposal feel of $51 per ton in place for 2022.
This year's April cleanup cost the city $13,094.70 at those rates, for 48 hours of service on city streets and the 113.7 tons disposed.
The city spent about $20,000 in 2019, $16,040.04 in 2020 and $25,228.17 total in 2021 for bulk pickup.
The pickup dates are funded by a portion of resident's monthly trash fees assessed on their utility bills.
