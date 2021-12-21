ALBION — Over the last five years, Noble County has made serious strides in improving overall road quality and replacing expensive bridges at the end of their lifespan, and the Noble County Highway Department doesn't want to lose that momentum.
However, in order to keep up with rising material costs, keep up maintenance on the county's more than 800 miles of county roads and have enough money to pursue grants for major works projects, Noble County needs more funds coming in per year.
That's leading the Noble County Council to hold a public hearing in January to consider raising the county's vehicle taxes once again, where Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith will make his case for a higher fee.
If approved, the potential tax increase could mean residents end up paying $7.50 or more each year when they go to re-register their vehicles.
The current tax situation
There are two different types of vehicle taxes paid when people register their vehicles at the BMV — excise surtaxes which is what most people pay on their regular passenger vehicles, and wheel taxes, the name the fees are most commonly known by but that actually only applies to things like trucks, trailers, recreational vehicles and buses.
Currently, local fees Noble County residents pay for the surtax are 10% of the state excise surtax, with a minimum payment of $17.50 per registration. Newer, more expensive vehicles face higher fees, but lower-value cars or older cars are much more likely to be at the minimum.
Under the current system, no car older than nine years is assessed more than the minimum surtax and that wouldn't change even if the county hikes the rate, although that dollar value might increase.
Wheel taxes in Noble County are currently $40 for everything except small trailers under 3,000 pounds, which are only $7.50.
Noble County has raised its vehicle taxes a few times in the last decade.
The county raised its local taxes in 2014, with rates at 10% and $7.50 minimum surtax and $40 wheel tax. Those went into effect in 2016.
In 2018, with Smith at the helm of the highway department, the Noble County Council opted to raise that tax at his urging, keeping the 10% surtax rate the same but raising the minimum to $17.50 per vehicle, a $10 increase. Wheel taxes were left alone at $40.
What's proposed?
Smith provided the Noble County Council with several options with estimated revenue numbers from each.
Currently the council has honed in on two proposals, one which would take the surtax rate to 12.5% with a $25 minimum and a $50 wheel tax, or going to 15% surtax with a $30 minimum and $60 wheel tax.
Prior to the 2018 increase, the county was pulling in about $700,000 in annual vehicle tax revenue. The changes made three years ago have helped boost the county to an annual revenue stream of about $1.15 million from those fees.
Smith said the 12.5%/$25 minimum/$50 wheel plan would generate about $1.63 million per year, while the 15%/$30 minimum/$60 would take the county to about $1.95 million annually.
Why is it needed?
Vehicle registration taxes are just part of the county's overall highway department budget — the rest comes from state funds generated from gasoline taxes, which fluctuate year to year and have been in long-range decline as fuel efficiency has gone up and electric vehicle use has risen — but are the one road work funding source that local officials have the ability to influence.
Smith said part of the reason why the county needs to review this again now even after adjusting rates in 2018 is that changes at the state level shorted the county on its expected gas tax revenue.
Although the state hiked gas taxes effective July 2017, during the following year, state lawmakers passed legislation that shifted the distribution of those new taxes more heavily in favor of the state than originally anticipated.
"2018 almost immediately shifted more of the gas tax revenue to the state instead of the county. We almost immediately got our wings clipped," Smith said. "The effects of that, the state ended up with a 108% increase, where us locals only got a 29% increase. That ended up being a $300,000 annual shortfall from what we were planning to do long-term in terms of sustainability."
As was the case when Smith made his last pitch to council members starting in 2017, sustainability is the name of the game once again.
When fees were last hiked, Smith had made the pitch so that the county could not only improve more miles of road each year, but also to help fund several bridge replacements.
In 2015, the county had a quarter of its bridges — 16 of 64 — in need of replacement in the near future due to structural concerns as they neared the ends of their lifespans.
As of today, seven of those bridges have been replaced, one was demolished and the other eight are in various stages of the funding pipeline either with federal grants or in pre-construction activities.
"We were getting really caught up on the initial inventory, even the really big projects like the railroad bridges. We got two other big concrete bridges under federal aid. A lot of the big federal aid ones are very expensive," Smith said. "But we've definitively been spending several millions of dollars."
The county just had its new bridge inventory completed, which identified seven more bridges that are now categorized as needing replacement, presenting new challenges going forward.
Even with the federal aid grants that cover 80% of the cost of a major bridge replacement, Smith said the county currently only has enough bridge fund revenue to do about one per year. Those projects are also scheduled on a five-year time table, so an award now means construction — any payments — half a decade later.
"We generate enough bridge funds that we could replace one small bridge per year or we have enough to match on a big project," Smith said.
On top of that, the county's overall road ratings on the 1-10 PASER scale have risen from 5.7 in 2014 to 6.7 as of this year.
Over the last five years, the county has been able to rebuild some of its worst roads in townships, repave many of its main thoroughfares. But also, for the first time in decades the county funded a subdivision paving program, fixing up roads in unincorporated residential areas like Brimfield, Wawaka, lakeside communities and other housing clusters.
"We've really eliminated a lot of the poor roads," Smith said of the county's inventory, which one the color-coded map available on the highway department website is now mostly bereft of those red and orange lines indicating the worst pavement. "Residential specifically has gone from around a 5.1 to above a 6.8."
That progress has put the county where it is today, Smith said, but additional funding will be needed to hold the line and/or continue to progress.
In his eyes, Smith said the 12.5%/$25 minimum/$50 wheel plan would allow the county to sustain the level of activity it has been performing the last five years as its drawn down on some of its reserves.
"We're hoping to sustain what we're already doing and being sure we have money to match the Community Crossings program, that was that $25 scenario," Smith said. "The $25 (plan) is a minimum to maintain what we have and if we want to continue to stay aggressive and get these millions of dollars that are 80/20 matching."
The Community Crossings grants, which provide 75% grant funds for a 25% match, provides up to $1 million each year if awarded, which Noble County has received every year so far except for one since that program's inception in 2016. Smith said those Community Crossings grants have been used to fund paving operations, about 15-18 miles per year, especially on lower-traffic rural roads in need of new asphalt that otherwise might be skipped over in favor of higher priority projects.
The 15%/$30 minimum/$60 wheel plan is an enhanced version that would buy the county its sustainability but also allow it to make progress on new projects and safeguard better against future inflationary costs.
The biggest difference between the two plans is that the extra approximately $320,000 per year would give the county a better foundation to pursue capital projects.
"If they wanted to continue going after these capital projects we have to be funded for those as well," Smith said.
One example of a capital project would be widening Baseline Road, which was mentioned at a previous example. There's been some confusion about that project and Smith said the proposed tax increases aren't specifically to fund that project, but it's one project that could be funded in the future if the county ups its tax rate.
Other capital projects the county would be tackling would include doing more bridge work or fixing the existing inventory on a faster time line and tackling other safety projects when identified.
Noble County has already completed one safety improvement at a poor sight-line intersection on Baseline Road and is in the pipeline to realign Ball Road near Ligonier after a vehicle slid off the icy roadwater in the nearby Elkart River, resulting in a Ligonier man and his two teenage daughters dying in the freezing water in February 2019.
"If we wanted to keep going after bigger capital projects, then Baseline is an example of that," Smith said.
What's the impact to you?
In his final summary, Smith said that while people may approach the new proposal with a sour outlook since it's another possible tax increase and one coming just four years after the last time it was raised, it's a situation where Noble County has to adjust to changes made at the state level in order to keep up with its road plan.
"The biggest thing from last time, our plan was very much based on all of the other components in the works with the statewide gas tax as well as all the other programs that have initiated since then like Community Crossings. We didn't know how that was going to play out. We thought locals were going to get a better hand than we were dealt," Smith said.
As for the impact on drivers, if the county council decides to make a change, the possible range of impact for a single registration would be from $7.50 at the low end to just over $53 at the maximum for someone with a pricey new car coming off the dealership lot.
Most vehicle owners currently pay the minimum surtax on their registrations and that wouldn't change, resulting in an increase of $7.50 if the county chooses the $25 minimum or $12.50 more annually if the council chooses the $30 minimum.
Since the county is also considering raising the surtax percentage from 10% to up to 15%, that would also raise the ceiling on how much people with newer, more expensive cars would pay above the minimum.
But even at its highest level — for someone driving a brand-new car valued at more than $42,500 — their local surtax payment would rise from $106.30 maximum now to $159.45 under the 15% plan.
So, at most, the change would be $53.15, although most people would see surtax charges increase by smaller amounts.
That additional fee may be distasteful to some, but Smith said the local vehicle taxes are the single mechanism the county has to control its own road future.
As was seen in 2018, relying on state gas taxes is a gamble, complicated by the fact that gas taxes continue to remain in long-range decline amid better fuel economy and rising electric vehicle use.
Although the state hiked and indexed its gasoline taxes during the 2017 adjustment, long-term that model doesn't appear sustainable, Smith said.
"Even with the indexing that they've put in place, it's nothing more than a bridge until they can find how to do sustainable road funding in the future," Smith said. "I don't think the gas taxes were meant to solve anything long term."
Instead, state lawmakers have been encouraging — or in some respects compelling — counties to take matters into their own hands, which is the choice being presented to Noble County right now.
"This allows us to sustain our programs without having to rely on the state," Smith said.
The Noble County Council is planning to discuss options during a public hearing at its upcoming meeting on Jan. 3. Council members haven't committed to any action yes, no or otherwise yet, but are opening the discussion among their board and the community.
The council meets in its regular session at 1 p.m. in the commissioners' room at the courthouse in downtown Albion.
