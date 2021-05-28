EMMA — After a school year that started out filled with uncertainty, Westview High School managed to wrap up its year in typical Westview fashion, graduating 86 seniors.
“Getting back to the new almost normal feels so much better,” said Rich Cory, Westview High School principal, a reference to last year’s coronavirus delayed July graduation ceremony. “For us, we pride ourselves on relationships, and this year, with masks, social distancing, it was difficult to build those relationships, but we did it.”
Cory said administrators and staff followed every guideline possible to make this school year as safe and healthy as possible.
“It’s been a big relief for me to get through the year without having to shut down,” Cory said. “I’m just glad we were able to have some sense of normalcy for these students.”
In his remarks to the class, Cory told the seniors they could all breathe a collective sigh of relief having most of his students making it through the apparent tail end of the pandemic without missing a day of school.
“Our job is to educate kids, and we do it the best that we can, regardless of the circumstances,” he said. “We were just thankful we were able to stay in school every single day this year. We made it.”
Cory gave credit to the students themselves.
“It takes resiliency and it takes leadership on the part of students and I think this class has really got it. It’s been difficult, but you know what, they made it. We didn’t hear complaints. They showed their leadership every day in the classroom, on the athletic field, or in the school musical,” Cory continued. “They just said we’re going to come in, we’re going to do it, and we’re going to make the most of it. These guys are champions. They’ve gone through things that are difficult for adults to understand, let alone 18-year-old kids. These guys just come out on top.”
Westview Superintendent Randy Miller had nothing but praise for his staff and students.
“We really do have to feel a sense of accomplishment this year,” he said.
